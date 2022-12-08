NUJ Harps on Fair, Balance Reportage during Elections





By Onuminya Innocent in Kano

The National President of Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), Mr. Chris Isuguzo, has urged journalists to be fair and balance in their reportage during the forthcoming general elections in 2023 in order to avoid chaos.

Isuguzo stated this yesterday in Kano at the two-day capacity building workshop for journalists and civil society organisation (CSOs) in the North-west zone, which was organised by the NUJ in collaboration with the Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD) and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The workshop, whose theme was “Conflict-Sensitive Reporting, 2023 General Election and Countering Fake News,” was meant to equip journalist assigned to cover elections to understand and follow the election guidelines and the Electoral Act in their reportage.

He said: “As a journalist, it is very necessary to take the issue of peace as the cardinal points since peace is a basic requirement for the growth of democracy.”

Isiguzo, who was represented by Mr. Amos Duniya, implored journalists to understand the electoral processes and convey these to citizens in a manner that would reflect the truth in all its complexities.

He further stressed that the journalists should beam their searchlights on the election management body to ensure that it is impartial and competent.

He also enjoined the National Assembly to further amend the Electoral Act to compel presidential and gubernatorial candidates to participate in election debates, saying that the electorates deserved the right to interrogate the parties’ candidates for election in order to have better assessment of their manifestoes as a prelude to making informed choices on whom to vote into power.

On his part, the Director for Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD), Mr. Olakunle Abiodun, said that journalists are custodian and should give accurate report during and after elections.

Abiodun noted that most crises in some countries are triggered by fake media reports.

Also the Head of Voter’s Education and Publicity of INEC, Kano State, Mr. Adams Ahmad Mauleed, assured Nigerians that the electoral umpire is ready for the 2023 elections.

Mauleed pledged that the elections would be free, fair and transparent.