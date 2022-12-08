Nigeria, Saudi Signed MoU to Improve Air Safety Both Countries

Kasim Sumaina

The Federal government and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia have signed a technical cooperation agreement to train its Accident Investigation personnel and share knowledge to improve air safety in both countries’ airspaces.

The air accident Investigation bodies of Nigeria and Saudi Arabi signed the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in Abuja at the sidelines of the ongoing Fourteenth International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) Air Services Negotiation event.

Speaking to the media shortly after signing the agreement, Abdulelah O Felimban, the Director General, Accident Investigation Bureau of Saudi Arabia said the intention is promoting safety and prevention of reoccurrence of accidents.

Felimban added: “We came to meet our counterpart in Nigeria, the Accident Investigation Bureau of Nigeria to open the channels of communication, cooperation, sharing experiences, learning from each other and benefiting from the capabilities that each of us has.”

He explained that the purpose of investigation is to ensure and promote sir safety. “Our business is to collect data, evidences, analyse them and put forward recommendations to make our skies safer.”

Similarly, the Commissioner/CEO, Accident Investigation Bureau Nigeria (AIB) Engr. Akin Olateru said there is one aviation in the world and the rule of the game is cooperation.

“There is no one country that is an island. We need to work together as a team to enhance safety. “Saudi Arabia will help us in the area of human capital development, we can engage ideas and its all about improving safety for the flying public.