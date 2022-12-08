  • Thursday, 8th December, 2022

Buhari Congratulates Danjuma at 85

Deji Elumoye in Abuja 

President Muhammadu Buhari has rejoiced with former Minister of Defence, Lt. General Theophilus Danjuma (rtd), as he marks 85th birthday anniversary on December 9, 2022.

The President, according to a release issued on Thursday by his Media Adviser, Femi Adesina,

joined family members, particularly his wife, Senator Daisy Danjuma, in celebrating with the former Chief of Army Staff, 1975-1979, who served meritoriously in the military, and has remained active in the private sector, providing employment for many, and sharing his experience with institutions and governments in shaping development policies.

President Buhari extolled the former Minister of Defence for his role in promoting democracy and democratic values in the country, and regularly counseling political leaders on the need to put the nation first, and work for the greater good of citizens. 

The President noted the kindheartedness of the former Chief of Army Staff in setting up a foundation that caters for the underprivileged, with commendable interventions in the health and educational sectors.  

President Buhari prayed for the wellbeing of the retired military officer and his family.

