At Osun Rally, Atiku Reiterates Restructuring as Only Alternative to Nigeria’s Prosperity

•Pledges constitutional role for monarchs

•Titi Abubakar says vote for her husband will ensure country’s unity

•Adeleke: Atiku is detribalised, experienced

Chuks Okocha in Abuja and Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo



The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, renewed his call for the restructuring of Nigeria at a rally yesterday in Oshogbo, the Osun State capital. Atiku maintained that restructuring was a major factor that would guaranty stability and economic growth in the country.

The PDP presidential candidate also pledged to ensure constitutional role for traditional rulers, if elected president next year

Atiku’s wife, Titi Abubakar, urged indigenes of Osun State to vote for her husband, describing him as the only symbol of unity among the current presidential candidates.

The former vice president, who spoke to a mammoth crowd in Oshogbo, said, “Our only objective is to make sure that the current challenges of insecurity, disunity, economic deprivation, lack of jobs for our young men and women and the future of this country through restructuring can be achieved. These I promise you. I am going to start doing them from day one.”

Atiku said, “Restructuring means empowering Osun State with more resources and authority with what needs to be done.

“It also has to do with how to provide the infrastructure needed for development, invest in education and healthcare in Osun State and bring about industrialisation for the economic benefit of the people of Osun State.”

He said he was in the state to thank the people of Osun for voting PDP in the last governorship election, urging them to do same at the forthcoming presidential election.

Atiku added, “I have only come to thank you for what you have done; you are a wonderful people for returning PDP to power in the last state elections. I believe by returning PDP to power you will strengthen this authority by voting PDP in the next general election because a federal government controlled by PDP and a state government controlled by PDP in Osun State is to the greater good of Osun people.

“I appeal to you and plead with you to come out in greater numbers than you did in the last state election and vote for the PDP in the next general election; that is the only way that you can secure your future and the future of your children.

“We promise you, we will not fail you. We are not like APC because we have done it before, we have the experience, we have got the people who have the capacity to bring about changes, we are not new as far as governance is concerned in Nigeria.

“So, my fellow brothers and sisters, my in-laws, are you going to vote for your in-law or not? God bless you all’.

Atiku also assured traditional rulers in the country of a place in the scheme of things if voted into office next year.

Before the rally, Atiku met with a broad spectrum of stakeholders at a town hall meeting held at Atlantis Civic Centre, Osogbo.

Atiku had first declared his promise of a constitutional role for monarchs on Tuesday at Ede, when he led his campaign on a courtesy visit to the Timi of Ede, Oba Munirudeen Lawal.

At the palaces of Ooni of Ile-ife Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi; Owa of Ijesha Land, Oba Adekunle Aromolaran; and the Ataoja of Osogbo land, Oba Jimoh Olanipekun, Atiku said the unity of the country was sacrosanct. He alleged that the present APC administration had bastardised everything in Nigeria which, saying this calls for proactive steps before it is too late.

The presidential candidate assured Nigerians that the economy would be given the desired attention.

He appreciated the three monarchs for the warm reception they gave to him and his entourage.

The former vice president reiterated his promise to traditional rulers during the rally.

He told spectators at the park that he would “explore the possibility of carving out constitutional roles for the traditional institution to assist in governance, if I am elected.”

Atiku said, “As you all know, as the Wazirin Adamawa, I am a stakeholder in this project of proposing to engage our royal fathers in assisting the government to run the affairs of the country.”

He promised “to institute a special programme for historical cities, like Ile- Ife, to be upgraded to world-class cities so as to boost their tourism potential.”

The PDP vice presidential candidate, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State, told people of the state, “You did well to vote Governor Adeleke. You have rescued Osun from the hands of wicked people. Now ensure that you come out in greater numbers to vote for PDP and Atiku.”

Similarly, Chairman of the Atiku/Okowa Campaign Council (APCO), Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State, recalled that Osogbo used to be an electricity generation hub and pledged that, this, among many other things that went wrong under APC misrule, would be restored.

Director General of APCO, Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto State, urged the people to vote for Atiku and PDP.

“I expect you, as people of conscience, to repeat that feat and vote for Atiku and PDP,” he added.

The former vice president’s wife, Titi, while addressing the gathering, urged the people of the state to vote her husband, saying he has the capacity to unite a divided nation like Nigeria.

According to her, “We are more divided than we were before. Atiku wants to bring unity, to bring this country together.

“So, Atiku is going to bring back that lost glory. Atiku is going to unify us, he is a unifier. Atiku has come to rescue Nigeria; Atiku has come to restructure Nigeria, Atiku has come to give our children good education.

“There will be no more Boko Haram, there will be no kidnapping, there will be no abduction. All of these are going to stop, but it has to start with you people.

“If you give Atiku your votes come February 25, that is when it will be possible for Atiku to make you great. I implore you, don’t sell your conscience; don’t sell your vote. I know there is hunger in the land and it is the APC that brought all these predicaments to us, but if Atiku is voted for, he is going to change the state of this country, not just Osun alone.

“The youth are the most unemployed in Nigeria and Atiku has promised women and youths 60 per cent in his cabinet and he is going to fulfil it. Atiku is a man of his words.”

The recently sworn in Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State said, “Our incoming president is a detribalised person. He loves everybody, no matter where you come from. That is why he is the best man to do this job. He is experienced.

“When you look at all the other presidential candidates, you will see that his experience is so enormous. When he was the vice president, he was one that controlled the economy and the economy was booming. Even when they handed over it was the largest economy in Africa.

“So we need experience. We need somebody that is straight. We don’t need somebody that likes to cut corners.”

Adeleke added, “As soon as you vote for Atiku Abubakar, Nigeria will survive, Nigeria will keep going from strength to strength. Our economy will begin to boom; it will begin to move forward. And, of course, all the evildoers will be scattered because our president has the fear of God and, of course, the rule of law will be back in Nigeria.

“Due process will be back in Nigeria. In terms of security, he has promised us that insecurity will be a thing of the past. All these kidnappings will stop.”

The national chairman of PDP, Iyorchia Ayu, said, “I am here to thank the people of Osun State for the honour they have given to me as a person and the party as a whole, I thank Osun people because you made it possible for me to produce my first governor as the chairman of the PDP.

“It shows what unity can do and as a united people, you made it possible for the PDP to win this strategic state.”

He said the founding fathers of the PDP formed the party to be owned by ordinary people, not any individual, explaining that everybody in the party is important.

According to Ayu, “If the people want something done, nothing can stop it. I call on all Nigerians to come back and join hands with us, to work with us, so that we can control the government at the local, state and federal levels.”

Ayu said, “I hope every other person will follow their example and come back to the PDP because this is a party of hope and a party of the future.

“Whatever happened in the past, you should forget the past, reunite with every member because we have a big job ahead. If we produced Ademola Adeleke as your governor, you need the support of the federal government, if you don’t have the support of the federal government, you will continue to live in darkness.

“This town is very dirty, because you have no leader, even when they were leaving they removed everything, including cooking utensils, television, furniture.”

Adeleke said the APC government in the state behaved like an army of occupation. He alleged that APC came and looted and went away.

Ayu stated, “We have talked to your governor to release to you what they have done to your treasury, along the line he will make you know the damage they have done, you have no reason whatsoever to vote for them again.

“I believe with the support of the federal government led by Atiku Abubakar, who is one of you, he is the son of the soil. He is an Ijesha man. Once he takes over he is going to tell you what he is going to do not only for Osun people, but the whole of Nigeria. Under Atiku Abubakar, Nigeria shall be great again.

“Vote for the presidential candidate, your senators, House of Representatives and state Assembly candidates because it is important that your governor should have a House of Assembly that is friendly and working for him.

“Vote for all PDP candidates because they will work together and transform Osun State and bring the dividends of democracy.”

Ayu, who received new defectors, including former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Lasun Yusuf, urged others who had left the party to return to the fold.