Atiku’ll Win Osun by over 60 Percent, Says Campaign Council

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo



The Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign Council, Osun State chapter, has boasted that the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, would garner over 60 per cent of votes at next year’s presidential poll.

This is as Atiku, has commenced a two day campaign tour of Osun State with the state chapter of the party in marathon mobilisation for the visitation.

The presidential hopeful is expected to pay a courtesy call on His Royal Majesty, the Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Ogunwusi, the Owa Obokun of Ijeshaland and the Ataoja of Osogbo.

In a statement by the Director, Media and Publicity, Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign Council, Osun State, Mallam Olawale Rasheed, Atiku would round off the day with a closed door meeting with stakeholders and leaders of the party today, day of the presidential rally.

Commenting on the planned visit, the Chairman of the Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign Council for Osun, Hon Sunday Bisi, said, the state was set to host the awaiting president of the country.

“Osun is PDP and Atiku Abubakar will win Osun by more than 60 percent. Across the local governments, our party enjoys massive support. Our popular Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke, is a huge asset to the Atiku/Okowa campaigns,” Hon. Bisi noted.

The State Caretaker Chairman of the party, Dr Akindele Adekunle, corroborated the position of Hon Bisi, declaring that Osun people were set to fully vote for the PDP and its candidates.