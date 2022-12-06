Onaiyekan to Deliver Lecture at  Pyrates Confraternity Anniversary

Olusegun Samuel in Yenagoa

The National Association of Seadogs, Pyrates Confraternity, has rolled out activities to commemorate its 70th anniversary starting from December 9to 11, 2022.

The Prelate of the Roman Catholic Church and Cardinal John Olorunfemi Onaiyekan will be the keynote speaker at a special citizens’ summit for the 70th Anniversary Lecture in Abuja.

A statement signed by the NAS Capoon, Mr. Abiola Owoaje, stated that the citizens’ summit being an initiative of #OurvotesCount, an advocacy programme of the organisation was aimed at advocating for a “purposeful democratic election as a critical first-step solution in effectively challenging the ills militating against the attainment of the full potential of Nigeria.”

According to him, the summit was expected to attract political leaders, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) officials, intelligence community/security agencies and relevant stakeholders.

The event would review the nation’s state and propose strategies to lead to a future, “where the potential of Nigeria can be translated into a reality of progress and prosperity.”

“With the 2023 general elections approaching and the desperate state of the nation, we plan to leverage our 70th anniversary for agenda setting to drive soul searching and proactive action towards deliberate nation-building,” he added.

Also listed in the programme of events was the unveiling of an investigative report on the state of Nigerian Embassies and Consulates around the world.

The committee explained that the investigative report, independently funded by the Pyrates Confraternity, would be unveiled at a ceremony that would have in attendance officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, members of the Diplomatic Corps and other relevant stakeholders.

Owoaje disclosed that the report, which identified the age-old difficulties that Nigerians experience with consular services abroad was geared towards provoking conversations that would reshape the status and operational efficiency of Nigerian Foreign Missions to deliver representation that citizens will be proud of.

“The activities kick off with Weekend of Service to Humanity in alignment with the theme of the Platinum Jubilee: 70 Years of Service to Humanity. Across five continents of Africa, America, Australia, Asia and Europe, our members in 60 Decks (chapters) will observe the Weekend of Service to Humanity between Friday, December 9th 2022 and Sunday, December 11th.

‘This activity entails members embarking on community projects and events with a dedicated focus on specific United Nations Sustainable Development Goals(SDGs), especially the four SDGs, Pyrates are strategically passionate about championing.”