Heifer Empowers Agritech Innovators with $20,000

Gilbert Ekugbe

Heifer International Nigeria (HIN) has restated its commitment to boosting food security as part of its contribution to the growth and development of the country’s agricultural sector.

The Country Director of HIN, Mr. Rufus Idris, said at the Africa Youth and Technology (AYuTe) Africa Challenge Nigeria said that the country’s agricultural sector is one of the most underperforming in terms of yields and productivity because many farmers do not have access to improved inputs, seedlings and technology critical for boosting their productivity levels.

Meanwhile, three young agric-tech innovators have emerged final winners of this year’s AYuTe Africa Challenge Nigeria, an enterprise development programme initiated by HIN to identify, nurture, and support innovative, relevant, and technology-driven agric-centric enterprises that grow, scale and help smallholder farmers to thrive in Africa.

Announcing the winners in Lagos at the grand finale of the keenly contested challenge that saw well over 600 entries, Idris said that the newly introduced annual challenge in Nigeria would serve as a springboard for identifying outstanding young agritech innovators, as well as assisting in the formation of strong partnerships. As a result, the competition will increase visibility for growth and improve smallholder farmers’ productivity.

The Managing Director of Soupah Farm-en-Market Limited, Ms. Ifeoluwa Olatayo, emerged the grand prize winner for the maiden edition of AYuTe’s competition in Nigeria having met all requirements to get the topmost position.

Olatayo got $10,000 grants as the overall best at the conclusion of Heifer Africa AYuTe’s Challenge to expand her business initiatives in the agriculture value chain. The second runner’s -up, the Chief Executive of Simkay Foods Limited, Rejoice Usim, got $6,000, while the CEO of Evet Technology, Mr. Stephen Obe, got $4,000 grants to emerge the third place winner.

Also speaking, the Lagos State Commissioner for Agriculture, Ms. Abisola Olusanya, said there is always demand for food at every point, with about N9 billion worth of food consumed every day in the state.

Olusanya, who was represented by the Director of Fisheries, Lagos State Ministry of Agriculture, Mr. Emmanuel Audu, said as the population in Africa is increasing, with projection of the numbers expected to reach four billion people by 2050, there will be many challenges, while calling on youths to take advantage of the immense opportunities and economic benefits.

She said the country’s food market system is already characterised by several factors, including wastage and unhygienic environment.