Bauchi APC Stakeholders Meet, Strategise to Displace PDP

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi



As the battle for who occupies the number one political position in Bauchi state intensifies ahead of the 2023 general elections, chieftains of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state have met to strategise on how to reclaim power from the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The party’s Vice Chairman, Bauchi South, Alhaji Abdulmumini Kundak stated this at the formal inauguration of the state chapter of the Tinubu/Shettima Grassroots Independent Campaign Council (lCC) in Bauchi Weekend.

According to him, “Let me stress the importance of working together as one, especially as we approach 2023, the all-important election year. There is a whole lot that we can achieve together as a united bloc.”

Kundak enjoined all the stalwarts of the APC to unite and rally round the presidential candidate of the party, Senator Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, his running mate, Kashim Shettima, Governorship Candidate, Ambassador Sadique Baba Abubakar, Senatorial, Representatives and State Assembly candidates.

“Let us rally round our party, let’s rally behind our candidates and reclaim the state and retain the country”, Kundak who is the Coordinator of Independent Campaign Council (ICC) of APC in Bauchi said.

“We all know how PDP won in Bauchi state through protest votes by APC members in 2019 , so therefore we want our state back, we will reclaim the state,” he said.

The coordinator explained that the Independent Campaign Council (lCC) was inaugurated to complement the Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) with focus on the grassroots.

According to him, the ICC will also adopt door-to-door, hamlet to hamlet campaigns/visitations, voter sensitisation, outreach meetings, amongst others.

On his part, the State Secretary of the Council, Alhaji Nasiru Babangida, pointed out that the council is going to embark on vigorous campaign and sensitisation on all candidates of the party in the state.

He urged members of the council to work together towards the success of all candidates from top to bottom and bottom to top.

While speaking, the APC Chairman in the state, Alhaji Babayo Aliyu, commended the Council for indicating their zeal to work for the success of the party ahead of the 2023 general elections.

He said the council was inaugurated at appropriate time to facilitate campaigns and canvass for all APC candidates across the state and the country at large.

Represented by the Vice Chairman, Bauchi Central of the party, Alhaji Biliya Bura, the state Chairman pledged to provide all the necessary supports to the council to enable it achieve its mandate.