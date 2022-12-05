APC Chieftain Condemns Assassination Attempt on Niger Senator

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

A member of the Security and Intelligence Committee of Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council, Ambassador Abayomi Nurain Mumuni, has charged security agencies to fish out without delay those behind the attempt to kill a member of the National Assembly, Senator Sani Musa.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, gave the charge in a statement made available through his Media Aide, Rasheed Abubakar.

It was learnt that some people numbering about nine on Saturday night allegedly attempted to kill the Senator, who is currently representing Niger East Senatorial District of Niger State.

The suspected assailants were said to have trailed the Senator who is seeking his second term into the red chamber in 2023 from Abuja to his residence along the popular old Alheri Clinic road, Tunga area in Minna, the state capital.

However unknown to the assailants, the Senator had returned to Abuja in the afternoon before they invaded his house at night.

Mumuni, who said some of those who invaded the Minna house of the Senator had been arrested, urged security agencies to prosecute the suspects without delay.

The 2011 gubernatorial candidate of the defunct Congress for Progressives Change (CPC) in Lagos state, said he received the news of the invasion of the house with shock, stating that the need to fish out the sponsors and prosecute the suspects is necessary so as to serve as deterrent to others in future.

“I was extremely shocked when I received the news of an attempted assassination of my brother in his House at Minna. He is my brother and close friend of 40 years. Luckily for him, he was not in Minna. The senator was in Abuja.

“I was informed that some people have been arrested but this is not enough. Arrest is the first step. The security agencies should prosecute the suspects. The security agencies should go ahead to fish out those who sponsored them. This will serve as deterrent to others with similar motives.

“We should not take politics to be a do or die affair. This assassination attempt is condemnable and the case should not be swept under the carpet.”