  • Monday, 5th December, 2022

2023: Police Warn against Destruction of Billboards, Banners in Kwara

Nigeria | 1 hour ago

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Kwara State Police Command  at the weekend warned  political parties leaders in the state  to call their supporters to order over the reported cases of destruction and defacement  of billboards, banners and posters belonging to the opposition political parties in the state.

The Police Command, however, said any supporter caught in  the act would be made to face the full wrath of the law.

A statement issued in Ilorin and signed by the state Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Mr. Okasanmi Ajayi, said: “This warning is not limited to any particular political party, but to all the political parties.

“Intelligence available to the Command has revealed the identities of the perpetrators. The good people of Kwara State are assured of their safety at all times and the determination of the officers and men of the Command to prosecute anyone arrested for violating this order.

“This statement stands as the last warning by the Command to hoodlums to either drop their lawless ways or pack their bags and relocate from Kwara State or face the consequences of their lawlessness, as the Command has the full capacity to deal decisively with any form of criminality.”

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.