2023: Police Warn against Destruction of Billboards, Banners in Kwara

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Kwara State Police Command at the weekend warned political parties leaders in the state to call their supporters to order over the reported cases of destruction and defacement of billboards, banners and posters belonging to the opposition political parties in the state.

The Police Command, however, said any supporter caught in the act would be made to face the full wrath of the law.

A statement issued in Ilorin and signed by the state Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Mr. Okasanmi Ajayi, said: “This warning is not limited to any particular political party, but to all the political parties.

“Intelligence available to the Command has revealed the identities of the perpetrators. The good people of Kwara State are assured of their safety at all times and the determination of the officers and men of the Command to prosecute anyone arrested for violating this order.

“This statement stands as the last warning by the Command to hoodlums to either drop their lawless ways or pack their bags and relocate from Kwara State or face the consequences of their lawlessness, as the Command has the full capacity to deal decisively with any form of criminality.”