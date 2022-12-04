The Other Side of Senator Iyiola Omisore

There is always that secret side to us that nobody but our closest friends knows about. For Senator Iyiola Omisore, that secret side has been exposed to the light and it is not as frightening as some people would have thought. In fact, the exposure of Omisore shows him to be a human being with dreams and aspirations that did not see the light until old age.

It is a well-known fact that Omisore has capabilities that evidence him as wearing a gown of many colours. He is a businessman, an engineer, and a politician, and he managed to be successful in all three domains of his talent. But how about being a priest? Indeed, legends hold that the former Osun State deputy governor wanted to be a priest back in the day. And although those dreams were dashed for many reasons, things are starting to return to that trajectory once more.

Very recently, Omisore was seen at one of the parishes of Christ Apostolic Church (CAC). As at when he was captured in the photograph, Omisore was impassionately delivering a sermon, and he got a standing ovation by the time he was done.

This calls to mind an interview that he granted more than half a decade ago. During the interview, Omisore revealed that he was an altar boy back during his childhood and that he wanted to be a Reverend Father. And now, looking back, it would seem as if Omisore had what it takes to commit to God. Alas, he took the highway to personal prestige instead.

Of course, things are not so bad that they cannot be fixed. With the sermon at CAC, Omisore shows that there is still that element in him. Perhaps it is time for the former Osun deputy governor to come out of his closet and lead his followers to a life of grace and truth.