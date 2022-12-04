Finally, Peter Obi Releases Campaign Manifesto

*Anchors campaign on security, production, institutional reforms, industrial revolution, three others

Gabriel Emameh in Abuja

The presidential candidate of Labour Party (LP), Mr. Peter Obi, has finally released his campaign manifesto for his 2023 presidential bid.

THISDAY gathered that the document may be officially unveiled to the public today, barring any unforeseen circumstances.

The 62-page manifesto document is titled ‘Our Pact With Nigerians: Creating A New Nigeria.’



According to the document, Obi’s campaign is anchored on seven thematic areas of security, production, institutional reforms, industrial revolution, infrastructural development, human capital development as well as a robust foreign policy.

Specifically Obi and his vice presidential candidate, Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, pledged to “secure and unite our dear nation, and manage our diversity such that no one is left behind in Nigeria.



“Move Nigeria from consumption to production and embark on comprehensive legal and institutional reforms and practicable restructuring measures, to fight corruption; ensure the enthronement of the rule of law, and decisively tackle all forms of corruption.”

The LP candidates also promised to “prioritise Human Capital Development through robust investments in STEM education, health, and infrastructural development, with emphasis on wealth creation, distribution and sustainable development.



“Improve access to finance, particularly to MSMEs, youths and women, to significantly reduce unemployment and insecurity.

“Ensure that in policy and practice, governance will be made more inclusive, cost-effective, transformative, and less transactional. No more sharing of the national wealth by a few,” among other promises.



He also promised to “Ensure that our diversity will be leveraged to give women and youths, the aged and persons with disabilities, an unfettered voice in governance, and a renewed sense of patriotism and faith in Nigeria.

While insisting that a new Nigeria is still possible said, “Our vision is a secure, united and prosperous Nigeria that works for everyone and that realizes the hope of black people of the world as a city on the hill

“We will run a government of national unity, bringing together for the task at hand, all competent, honest, and diligent Nigerians, irrespective of their political affiliations.



“The new Nigeria we build will be truly ‘one nation bound in freedom, peace and unity” where “peace and justice shall reign.”

According to Obi, for long, the dream of a secure, united and prosperous Nigeria has been betrayed by those who lack the character and competence to achieve the dream.



He noted that at present, a new generation of Nigerian leadership has emerged, tested and tried, honest and dedicated, united in a common mission to reverse the current ugly trend of endemic poverty, insecurity, and create a better future for every Nigerian.

Obi expressed confidence that “The new Nigeria that we will build is a society where political power will no longer be used to serve the interest of the ruling class and subject the people to chronic poverty and deprivation.



The spokesperson of the Obi-Datti presidential campaign council, Yunusa Tanko, who confirmed the authenticity of the campaign document to THISDAY, however, noted that the manifesto document may likely be released today.

“The principal has made a summary release of the document in the Business School meeting he held in Lagos, but the formal unveiling will be done by him at a later date,” Yunusa added