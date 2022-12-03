Obi Cubana: An Entrepreneur with the Midas Touch

Chidiebere Nwobodo



Mahatma Gandhi, the founding father of modern India espoused the ideology of “Seven Deadly Sins” that have plagued the world like a pandemic. In Gandhi’s moral exposition, he mentioned ‘Wealth Without Enterprise’ as part of the Seven Deadly Sins that have eroded moral values with its attendant consequences—increasing criminality, avarice, corruption, brain drain, mass poverty, etc. Africa as a continent is still struggling to find her feet in the comity of nations because we have not prioritised the virtue of celebrating those who are creating wealth via entrepreneurship, rather in this part of the world, we criminalize entrepreneurs, protect rent-seekers and celebrate politicians who live off public resources, albeit unfortunately.

Today, I have chosen to flip the coin and beam my searchlight on one of the fastest rising entrepreneurs in Nigeria. Like a golden fish he has never been hidden. Dr. Obinna Iyiegbu—aka Obi Cubana, is an embodiment of wealth through enterprise and exemplar of the school of thought that hardwork pays. He has literally turned stone into bread using his business ingenuity. He has not only created wealth via entrepreneurship but has metamorphosed into a role model and mentor for the youths aspiring to attend financial freedom through passion, driven by quest for self-actualization. His interest in young entrepreneurs is unparalleled in a nation where billionaires find it difficult to come down from their olympian height to the pedestrian level, to lend a helping hand to starters who are struggling to find the compass of life.

As a result of Dr. Obinna Iyiegbu’s entrepreneurial strides, he was recently conferred with honorary Doctorate Degree in Business Administration by the Enugu State University (ESUT). One week before the conferment, New Telegraph Newspaper recognised him with an award of “The Entrepreneur of the Year, 2022”. These awards are well-deserved and merited. Obi Cubana’s the Midas touch in businessworld is so glaring—visible to the blind and audible to the deaf. In one and half decades of entrepreneurial voyage, Obi Cubana has built chains of 21st century businesses that has become successful in all its ramifications, these milestones have made him an authority in entrepreneurship that inspired management of Lagos Business School (LBS) to invite him to the citadel of learning to share his wisdom as long as the world of investment cum wealth creation is concerned.

It was not a coincident that the honorary doctorate degree conferred on him was on Business Administration. Dr. Obinna Iyiegbu might have been awarded honorary degree but he is a walking encyclopedia of entrepreneurship that embodies PhD thesis on how-to-run-businesses-successfully. Check out his different enterprising entities—from nightclubs to restaurants to hotels to beverages to real estates, et cetera, all depict him as a great leader of people and manager of resources with the Midas touch. It is a well-known fact that Obi Cubana revolutionized nightlife in Nigeria through his exotic nightclubs, bars, restaurants and hotels. You cannot talk of the massive growth in the nation’s hospitality industry in the last ten years without the name “Obi Cubana” looming larger than life.

Hustle & Bustle—exquisite nightclub and restaurant located at the heart of Abuja, is a world of its own and magnificent representation of spirit of excellence in entertainment industry. His recently refurbished and reopened nightclubs—Crave Cubana (Abuja) and Pablo Cubana (Lagos) are at the top of ranking of most exotic nightclubs in the country. What of Cubana Rhapsody—exclusive VIP nightclub and restaurant, situated in Ikeja, Lagos? one of the wonders created by Obi Cubana! It lives up its name as rhapsody of relaxation with topnotch ambience of hospitality. The same signature of excellence is also seen in the quality of services rendered by Grand Cubana Hotels, Cubana Suites, Ibiza, and other hospitality outlets operated by Cubana Group. Dr. Obinna Iyiegbu has engraved his name on the landscape of hospitality and entertainment industries in the country.

From an open garden in Garki, Abuja, Obi Cubana started his hospitality business. Despite the odds faced by startups as a result of harsh business environment, then fresh graduate of Political Science from University of Nigeria, Nsukka, after his mandatory NYSC did not want to join the bandwagon of unemployed graduates roaming the streets looking for non-existent white-collar job. Neither did he consider the ignoble path of criminality to accumulate wealth, he began running his small restaurant business having in mind the inspiring words of Martin Luther King, Jr. that faith is taking the first step even when you don’t see the entire staircase. Not minding the storms on the way, that small business, like a mustard seed, has grown up to become one of the biggest hospitality conglomerates in Africa. Like Mahatma Gandhi admonished, Obi Cubana has created wealth via enterprise and should be celebrated to encourage our youths to tow the same lane of ingenuity in the pursuit of wealth.

One of the major factors propelling the rapid growth of Cubana Empire is the exceptionally marketing skill of Dr. Obinna Iyiegbu of which he has recreated in his staff. Obi Cubana can sell ice to the Eskimos! His personality and believability are so charming that those living near Sahara Dersert can start buying sand from Obi Cubana if he decides to start packaging it for sell. He can remake a little known brand of product to become the most popular and highly sort-after in the market just in a couple of months. How he does is still a mystery to me and some of his admirers. Some call it grace, others define it as a skill. Take for example Odogwu Bitters. Before the advent of Odogwu Bitters into the bitters market, bitters used to be known as the drink of the downtrodden, low class and the rejects of the society to the extent that some people of higher class could not take bitters in the open in order not to be associated with the lowliest of the society.

Obi Cubana came into the bitters market and changed the game. In less than few months of introducing the product, Odogwu Bitters became more popular than some of the beers, champagnes and soft drinks in the country. Odogwu Bitters became a big deal that Nigerians all of the world started ordering for it. Demand of the product by far outweighed supply to the extent that bigger factory of production is being built to accommodate skyrocketing rise of demand. I am yet to see any product in Nigeria that has attracted such level of publicity cum frenzy to the point that content creators began producing skits, and freely promoting Odogwu Bitters just because Obi Cubana is associated with it. The product has gone global with foreigners proudly promoting it on social media. In the history of beverages in Nigeria, no indigenous drink has gotten such level of international publicity in few months to the extent that Obi Cubana and his team are travelling round the world opening offices just for the distribution of Odogwu Bitters being produced locally in the country.

That is something every Nigerian should be proud of. Nigeria is experiencing exchange rate crisis today because as a nation we have limited sources of earning foreign exchange—mostly crude oil. We are an important-dependent country—a literally consuming nation. Having a Nigerian product like Odogwu Bitters become international sensation in few months which has the potential to attract hard currencies and create jobs in the country should be applauded and even supported by the Federal Government. Wonders like these can only come from entrepreneurs with Midas touch. This is why it did not go down well with me when I could not find Dr. Obinna Iyiegbu amongst the names of national awardees recognised by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Obi Cubana’s sterling marketing skills has made him a magnet of different brands who have been partnering with him as their ambassadors. He recently floated a new company called Cubana FMCG. Cubana Fast Moving Consumer Goods, is a sales, marketing and distributing company located in Lagos. The Company has a rich portfolio of diverse and complementing brands—beverages (alcoholic and non-alcoholics), packaged foods, cosmetics, gadgets, etc. Cubana FMCG has signed exclusive distribution partnership agreement with Tiger Beverages Limited—a leading company in the industry, for the distribution of some of its products ranging from Stumbras Vodka, Black Star Red Wine, Tiger Energy Drink, etc. Indeed, Dr. Obinna Iyiegbu, aka Obi Cubana, has proven that wealth can be built via enterprise. He has redefined the standard in the nation’s hospitality industry as an entrepreneur par excellence.

Nwobodo writes from Abuja via chidieberenwobodo@yahoo.com