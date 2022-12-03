Draw for NPFL-Dozy Mmobuosi Foundation Pre-season Holds Monday

The Draw Ceremony for the NPFL-DOZY Mmobuosi Foundation Pre-season Tournament will hold at the official unveiling of the tournament and Press Conference on Monday, December 5.

The unveiling ceremony packaged by Tingo Media will hold at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena which also is the venue for the maiden edition of the tournament holding between December 6 and 9.

The Invitational tournament will feature four clubs contesting for the 100m prize money. The clubs are Rangers International, Enyimba International, Shooting Stars Sports Club (3SC) and Bendel Insurance.

“The unveiling and draw ceremony is a teaser of the entertainment and fun awaiting fans at the NPFL-Dozy Mmobuosi Foundation pre-season as we are going to ensure that everyone enjoys a well packaged ceremony”, Martins Ebuwa Agbonwaneten, the Chief Executive Officer of Tingo Media was quoted to have said.

Fans attending the matches have been assured of plenty goodies as well as good music all through the tournament which will feature raffle prizes.

The matches would also enjoy live broadcast streaming on YouTube produced by Eureka Media Services.

“Every player can be a winner as we are putting up 1million for the Most Valuable Player (MVP) in addition to another 1million for the Highest Goal Scorer, “ the Tingo Media official added.