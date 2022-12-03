Dickson, Alaibe Declare Support for Ndiomu

Former Governor of Bayelsa State, and Senator representing Bayelsa West, Senator Henry Seriake Dickson and former Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission, Chief Timi Alaibe, have declared support for the Interim Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, Maj Gen Barry Ndiomu.

The two prominent Niger Delta leaders said that they have confidence in the ability of Ndiomu to run the Amnesty Office effectively to the benefit of the region, the appointing authority and the country.

Dickson and Alaibe spoke shortly after a meeting at the Senator’s Maitama residence, Abuja, yesterday morning.

They thanked President Muhammadu Buhari and the National Security Adviser Babagana Monguno, for the appointment of Ndiomu to pilot the affairs of the critical agency.

The two prominent citizens called on the stakeholders, beneficiaries and youth groups across the Niger Delta to give the requisite support to the leadership of Ndiomu at the PAP in the interest of the region.

Senator Dickson and Alaibe also appealed to the Presidency to give the needed financial support to enable the new PAP leader to actualize his lofty programmes of the PAP such as the important scholarship programme, skill acquisition, development and prompt payment of stipends to beneficiaries.

“We declare support for the continuation of the PAP, call on the beneficiaries and stakeholders for support and understanding for the Interim Administrator of the Amnesty Programme, Maj. Gen. Barry Ndiomu, (retd).