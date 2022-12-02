Yemi Alade Drops third EP, ‘African Baddie’

Today, December 2, Nigerian singer Yemi Alade’s third EP titled ‘African Baddie’ is released. The tracklist which was released earlier in the week showed collaborations with Dancehall Queen Spice, British-Nigerian singer, Lemar, Zlatan, Bisa Kdei, and Phyno among others.

The 10-track captures different moods and samples various genres such as Dancehall, Highlife, and Afrobeats.

“This new EP is special to me,” said the singer. “Everyone will be able to resonate with different songs to put them in various moods. There is a song for every person on ‘African Baddie. The vibe flows into one another and I am happy to take my audience on a musical journey with each song”.

‘African Baddie’ follows Alade’s Grammy award-winning contributions to Angelique Kidjo’s ‘Mother Nature’ album earlier this year and Beyonce’s ‘Black is King’ of 2021.