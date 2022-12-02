Oluwabusuyi Fakanlu: Making A Difference in the Construction Industry

Mary Nnah

Nigeria is without a doubt one of the fastest-growing economies in Africa with the construction industry being a major contributor to this growth, creating massive employment opportunities.

The industry has produced several professionals with credible records to show despite several economic challenges.

One such professional that has proven his mettle in the industry through hard work and continuous impact is Architect Oluwabusuyi Adonis Fakanlu.

Fakanlu is the amiable Chief Executive officer of Comfort Architectural Finishing Limited, a brand he started 13 years ago after about six years of paid employment.

He is a 2022 official member of the prestigious Forbes Business Council and an alumnus of Lagos Business School. A Project Management Expert who cut his teeth at the Albert and Benjamin Ross Project Management Institute Lagos with a foundation degree from Oscotech.

He is also an associate member of the American Institute of Architects and an Affiliate of the Chartered Institute of Architectural Technologists, UK.

Fakanlu who said his journey into the construction industry has been an interesting one but not without its attending challenges, revealed further that his industry experience cuts across architectural technology, building and civil construction, real estate development as well as project management.

Speaking on his organisation’s unique proposition, the construction expert said.

“What makes CAF Limited unique is the value we place on quality project delivery, diligence, promptness in delivery, innovation, cost-effectiveness, and client service among others. They are what have helped us over the years. When you patronize us, we are not just building or selling you a house, we are giving you a lifetime of comfort and peace of mind.”

“Our organisation has consistently delivered on our promises to our numerous clients ranging from individuals, corporate organizations, religious institutions and government establishments. We have successfully executed over 200 building and civil construction projects and still counting”, he noted.

Speaking on some of Comfort Architectural Finishing’s offerings, Fakanlu said, “As an emerging Building and Civil Construction company specializing in Building and Civil Construction, Real Estate Development and Project management. We offer integrated construction solutions and related services.”

“Our core competencies cover all project phases, including planning, design, engineering, construction, maintenance, and operation, for building, infrastructure, and industrial projects. “

He said further that the Nigerian construction industry has outgrown most other sectors of the local economy over the last few years and experts have opined that the industry is expected to maintain continuous growth from 2020-2030.

Although the industry has not been able to fully maximise its potential because its contribution to the Nigerian GDP and employment of labour is still low it is expected to rise because of the recent focus of the Federal Government on investments in infrastructural developments.

He expressed optimism that with the right political and economic environment, the sector will attract foreign investors with the attendant benefit of AN increase in construction activities, says the award-winning entrepreneur.

The Architectural Technologist did not fail to mention a few challenges he encountered in his business journey, such as raising start-up capital building clients’ confidence and trust, getting the right and competent staff, and high cost of financing projects among others.

His advice to business owners in Nigeria: “You just have to keep putting in the work, there are no shortcuts to success in life and business, do unto others as you want to be done to you and always strive to be the change you want.”