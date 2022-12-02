Ohanaeze Warns against New Group, Says Their Activities Inimical to Igbo Interest

Emmanuel Ugwu-Nwogo in Umuahia

The apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide yesterday raised the alarm over the activities of what it described as a rogue group, which has been using its name to issue reckless statements to the embarrassment of the Igbo nation.

Addressing journalists in Umuahia, Abia State, the Secretary General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Ambassador Okey Emuchay, said it became expedient to warn the general public to be wary of the insidious antics of the group.



A group of people including former secretary general of Ohanaeze, Uche Okwukwu, former youth leader, Okechukwu Isiguzoro and others had floated an organisation using the same name as Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide. It has Chidi Ibe as its president- general and Isiguzoro as secretary general.

But Emuchay lashed out at the group, saying that it’s activities have been embarrassing and against Igbo interest. He also noted that, “the reckless, thoughtless and unguarded statements” that usually emanate from Isiguzoro “is inimical to the corporate existence of Nigeria.”



The Ohanaeze scribe insisted that the Ambassador George Obiozor-led Ohanaeze leadership remains the only recognised authentic Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide hence no other group should lay claim speaking for the Igbo nation.



“We are now in the political season and the campaigns have started. It is important for the media to know and report accurately and enlighten the public in respect of those occupying positions in Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide,” he said.

“It is important to know that Okechukwu Isiguzoro is not the Secretary General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide. He was never elected and Ohanaeze position is not by appointment,” he added.



Emuchay regretted that Isiguzoro, who hails from Obingwa local government of Abia State, “has rebuffed all efforts to make him look for something else to do instead of going about issuing statements for office he does not occupy.”

He reiterated that Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide “is not divided and has no faction,” adding that the current executives elected at the January 10, 2021 delegates conference, has a four-year life span.



The former diplomat stated that Ohanaeze Ndigbo has remained, “very active in reaching out to other socio-cultural organisations such as Afenifere, PANDEF, Middle Belt Forum, Northern Elders Forum that share its vision for a better Nigeria.



“They are our partners in our march towards a better Nigeria that will afford opportunities for all her citizens to live peacefully and undertake their endeavours without any form of molestation,” the Ohanaeze SG said.



He stated that Ndigbo firmly believe in the Nigeria project and the Ohanaeze leadership works for the unity, stability and progress of Nigeria because, “We are a serious stakeholders in Nigeria.”

“We are the most important federating unit in Nigeria. We seek equity, fairness, justice and inclusion. We desire a sense of belonging because Nigeria belongs to everybody,” Emuchay said.