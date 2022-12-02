Niger PDP to Inaugurate Campaign Council Saturday





Laleye Dipo in Minna

The Niger State Chapter of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) is to inaugurate its Governorship Campaign Council (GCC) in Minna on Saturday.

A statement that was issued yesterday in Minna by the Director of Communications of the GCC, Mr. Mohammed Yahaya, explained that the inauguration would hold at the party’s state secretariat.

The proposed inauguration followed the resolution of the crises that have plagued the party since the conduct of its governorship primary election which was won by Mr. Isah Liman Kantigi, and the dismissal of the case filed before a Federal High Court Abuja by Mr. Sani Kutigi, one of those that took part in the primary election but lost to Kantigi.

Yahaya said in the statement that arrangements have been made for the inauguration, adding that invitation has been extended to all members of the party, general public and the media.”

He said: “With the inauguration of the campaign council, the PDP will commence the grand, strategic, well thought out move to return PDP to power.

“The campaign promises to be all encompassing, people driven and mostly issues and facts based.”

He was, however, silent on the resolutions reached between Kantigi and Kutigi at a peace meeting that was held last week in Abuja.

However, a copy of the resolutions that was made available to THISDAY, showed that it was agreed that the leadership of the party should be restored back to Talba who was the immediate past governor of Niger State and a broadcast made to this effect as demanded by the Hon. Sani Kutigi Support Team.”

It was also agreed that “the campaign council should be enlarged to accommodate Sani Kutigi’s supporters.”

According to the resolution, the Zone “C” should be revisited and thorough pleadings and explanations be done to the affected local governments during our congresses.

The document further explained that “the resolutions must be seen to be practically done an implemented.”

When contacted on whether or not the letters and spirits of the resolutions have been met, the Niger State Chairman of PDP, Mr. Tanko Beji, declined comment.

He said: “Come to the party’s secretariat yourself on Saturday and see what will happen.”