NIG Harps on Benefits of Internet in Digital Transformation

Emma Okonji

The Nigeria Internet Group (NIG), the body established to guide and promote the use of internet in Nigeria, has again stressed the importance and the many benefits of the internet to individuals, organisations and the Nigerian economy.

NIG, which highlighted the benefits at its 2022 annual conference, which held in Lagos recently, said Nigerians must leverage the opportunities offered by the internet to promote the country’s digital transformation agenda.

Speaking on the theme of the conference: ‘Internet Business Clinic 2022: Growth and Solution Platform,’ the President of NIG, Destiny Amana, said most people have internet business, but they do not know how best to maximise the power of the internet. He said the internet had evolved over the years from Dialup, VSAT, Radio Link connectivity, to high speed fibre connectivity, with lots of business opportunities available on the internet. He spoke about the need for parents to protect their children from getting exposed to the dangers of the internet, despite the many opportunities that the internet offers.

Speaking on the power of the internet, the Chairman, Association of Licensed Telecom Operators of Nigeria (ALTON), Gbenga Adebayo, said the internet has brought great transformation to economies and individuals. “The internet as we all know is the fastest platform for information dissemination. With internet, people can find locations through their Google map, estimate the expected time to complete a journey, and get faster information about what is happening around the world. With the internet, people can do cross-border business and shop online and also receive goods online without necessarily travelling,” Adebayo said.

He however stressed the need for the respect for the code of conduct of the internet. He frowned at a situation where people abuse the use of the internet and advised that all users of the internet must play according to regulations.

He called on members of NIG to do more on enlightenment campaign to educate the people about the better use of the internet.

Sales and Marketing Executive at Technology Distribution (TD), Adaobi Agueyi, said TD invested in technology to help businesses grow, while maximizing the power of the internet. She said TD would continue to partner with Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) to help expand and grow businesses, using the power of technology and the internet.