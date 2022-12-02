  • Friday, 2nd December, 2022

2023: Katsina APC Promises Three Million Votes for Tinubu/Shettima

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Katsina State, has promised three million votes for the Tinubu/Shettima presidential ticket in the forthcoming 2023 general election.


Chairman of APC in the state, Sani Ali Ahmed, who stated this during the flagg-off of the North-west Tinubu/Shettima women and youth presidential campaign in Katsina, said the leadership of the party in the state remained committed to the victory of its candidates.


He said, “Katsina State APC is united and we will ensure that our women deliver no fewer than three million votes for the presidential election by embarking on aggressive ward-to-ward grassroots mobilisation of our rural women to collect their PVCs to vote for our great party.”


He said the financial programmes and policies executed by President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration and Governor Aminu Bello Masari in the areas of women and youth empowerment were among the catalysts of re-electing the party in 2023.


In her remarks, the wife of the APC presidential candidate, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, assured women that together with Mrs Nana Kashim-Shettima, they would do everything humanly possible to bring succour for Nigerian women and youths.

She admonished all the APC women support groups in the north-west to commence house-to-house mobilisation of women in the region to support and ensure victory for the Tinubu/Shettima ticket in the 2023 polls.

