Afrosoul Gospel Artist, Marizu Releases Debut Album

With his distinct vocals, and wholesome lyrics which have been said to flow straight from heaven, in such a short time, Marizu’s journey has created such buzz and fans from across the world. The prolific artiste released his first body of work in August 2020 and has since then worked with incredible acts in and around Africa with his music being played in various parts of the globe.

After four well-performing EPs and a number of collaborations, the HFP Music signed artiste released his debut album ‘Forever’ in November 2022; which now has over 300k+ streams. Shedding light on the inspiration behind his new album he said that, “This project was inspired by the Holy Spirit, His words, and His guidance. It is about the love of God and His attitude towards us; it is about the life that Jesus came to give and all that life entails. From the trials and tribulations we face to the peace and joy He stirs from within, even in the midst of chaos it is the joy of knowing that even with the large population of the world, I am of utmost importance to Him, and His sacrifice wasn’t just for our salvation.”

Marizu’s Music is a mixture of everything he has listened to over the years, like Afrobeats, RnB, and Reggae, to name a few. There is really no particular way his songs are composed as sometimes it’s from the instrumental to the melody, and then the lyrics come afterwards.

He has acquired a fan base of 22,000 plus passionate God and music lovers, and continues to release Christ-inspired content that portrays people to Christ. According to him, “I am an instrument in God’s hands and can’t thank Him enough for how far He has brought me and where He is taking me to. It gives me great joy when people, especially young people come to know and embrace the reality of who Christ has made us to be. Through my music, it is a personal desire of mine for more people to come to this profound revelation of who they are in Christmas