Police Arrest, Detain NNPP Financier in Kano

Party's candidate wants APC chair arrested, may boycott peace accord

Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano and Juliet Akoje in Abuja



The Kano State Police Command, has arrested and detained the Kwankwasiyya major financier, Ambassador Yusuf Imam, popularly known as ‘Ogan Boye’.

The influential NNPP chieftain was picked up at his Nasarawa residence Sunday night.

His arrest came on the heels of a drumbeat of war by both leaders of the ruling All Progressives Congress and the New Nigeria People’s Party ahead of the 2023 general election.

Abdullahi Abbas, the Chairman, All Progressives Congress fired the first salvo at Gaya at the flag off the party governorship campaign last week where he boasted that the ruling APC would capture Kano “by hook or crook” during the forthcoming elections.

It could not be established as at press time reasons for his arrest by the police as top senior officers connected to the arrest and detention of Ogan Boye maintained sealed lips.

But the gubernatorial candidate of NNPP in Kano, Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf, has called for the immediate arrest and prosecution of Kano state APC chairman Abdullahi Abbas, for instigating and perpetrating political violence in the state, threatening to boycott peace accord entered into if this was not done.

However, the chairman of NNPP in Kano, Umar Hudu Doguwa, has also responded to the development, saying, “We have accepted Abdullahi Abbas’ challenge, and wish to assure him that we are equal to the task.”

Spokesperson of Kano NNPP gubernatorial candidate, Mr. Sanusi Bature, told reporters that “Ogan Boye’s arrest and detention was a calculated move by the ruling party in Kano to intimidate the NNPP. “

He however, assured their supporters that, “We will never succumb to cheap blackmail.”

But Yusuf in a press statement by Sanusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, called on the security agencies in the state to swiftly swing into action to arrest Abbas to curtail the ever-increasing political violence as the election approaches to ensure the safety and security of lives and properties of Kano state citizens, residents, and visitors.

According to the statement, the APC state chairman was publicly aiding and actively supporting violent attacks on NNPP supporters and campaign properties throughout the city.

“Recently, Abdullahi Abbas directed his biological son Sani Abdullahi Abbas (popularly known as Ochi Dandaba) and his closed aide Junaidu Abdulhamid in company of over fifty (50) thugs to attack the family house and Ward’s campaign office of the NNPP governorship candidate in Chiranchi quarters and injured supporters of the opposition party in the area on Saturday, 12th November, 2022,” he said.

According to him, the suspects were allegedly supplied with dangerous weapons by the said son of Abbas while Rayyanu, a police personnel from Gwale Division, allegedly provided them with security cover to perpetrate the evil act.

“The NNPP Gubernatorial candidate is therefore demanding the immediate arrest, investigation and prosecution of Abbdullahi Abbas, his son Sani Abdullahi Abbas and other suspects that were involved in the attacks, inciting statements and other atrocities that have been perpetrated on our supporters and innocent citizen of the state that are capable of destroying the relative peace in the state.

“We also want to state in clear terms that if the utterances of Abdullahi Abbas toward political violence are not squarely addressed, we will be left with no other option than to boycott the forthcoming signing of peace accord initiated by the National Peace Committee under the able Leadership of the Former Head of State, Gen. Abdussalam Abubakar and any other inter-party agreements toward 2023 elections as doing same may not guarantee the protection of lives and properties of the good people of Kano State,” he stated.