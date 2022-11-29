IL Bagno Opens Mirage Showroom in Nigeria

Bennett Oghifo

IL Bagno, a subsidiary of The Black Pelican Group and the leading total interior solutions company in Nigeria, for the world’s leading manufacturers of sanitary fittings, kitchen, tiles, doors, and other interior solutions officially launched its Mirage centre in the Victoria Island area of Lagos state.

The ultra-modern design centre exclusively houses tiles and fittings from Mirage, an Italian company which has been developing, designing and manufacturing porcelain stoneware for wall and floor coverings intended for commercial, public, and residential use for 49 years.

The design centre will offer the opportunity for a space entirely dedicated to creativity and destined for architects, designers, and operators in the sector to explore all the solutions available which include new products from Mirage and effective, top-level consulting services.

Commenting on the newly launched design centre, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Black Pelican Group, Mr. Michael Owolabi said, “We are extremely proud with the opening of the Mirage Project point located in Aboyade Cole, Victoria Island staffed by competent, enthusiastic people. The space has been designed in a way that ensures that industry players can conveniently come in and have access to experts that can put them through on their projects.”

“The opening of the new centre strengthens our partnership with Mirage, a solid, widely recognised, 100% Italian manufacturer of ceramic surfaces. As of today, we will be able to provide an even more comprehensive, effective service to design engineers, at all stages of the process,” he added.

Mirage has collaborated with more than 160 countries around the world. IL Bagno is its sole partner in Nigeria.