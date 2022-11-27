  • Sunday, 27th November, 2022

Wike’s Fear of the Unknown

Politics | 7 mins ago

                                         POLITICAL NOTES

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, is going to drive political analysts and critics crazy with his seemingly jumbled decisions. While some analysts have given up on understanding Wike’s position and intention, others are partially convinced that the man is simply afraid of the unknown and therefore playing his cards with a cautious hand. That may be the overall game but it is currently looking as if Wike cannot decide on who he wants to support.

Rivers very recently welcomed the presence of the presidential candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Rabiu Kwankwaso, thanks to the invitation by the state governor, Wike. Kwankwaso was asked to commission the Mgbutanwo internal road project in the Emohua Local Government Area.

During the inauguration event, Wike described Kwankwaso as an honest person whose presence in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) would have effectively secured the presidential bag for the party come 2023. Alas, Wike sighed, he could not get Kwankwaso to remain in PDP. Wike however prayed that God will help Kwankwaso and also promised to provide logistic support for the Kwankwaso’s campaign in Rivers.

Just a week before Kwankwaso’s visit, Wike had played host to the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi. During Obi’s visit, Wike also promised to provide logistics support for the LP presidential campaigns.

For a person who less than five months ago was a presidential candidate of the PDP, Wike has swung his loyalty baton in every direction. Thus, one can either describe him as the friend of all presidential candidates (except Atiku Abubakar of the PDP) or someone uncertain about the outcomes of the forthcoming 2023 presidential election.

Time will tell what Wike’s endgame is. In the meantime, critics can continue to guess, citing Wike’s fear as the fuel for his seeming indecision.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.