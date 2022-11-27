Wike’s Fear of the Unknown

POLITICAL NOTES

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, is going to drive political analysts and critics crazy with his seemingly jumbled decisions. While some analysts have given up on understanding Wike’s position and intention, others are partially convinced that the man is simply afraid of the unknown and therefore playing his cards with a cautious hand. That may be the overall game but it is currently looking as if Wike cannot decide on who he wants to support.

Rivers very recently welcomed the presence of the presidential candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Rabiu Kwankwaso, thanks to the invitation by the state governor, Wike. Kwankwaso was asked to commission the Mgbutanwo internal road project in the Emohua Local Government Area.

During the inauguration event, Wike described Kwankwaso as an honest person whose presence in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) would have effectively secured the presidential bag for the party come 2023. Alas, Wike sighed, he could not get Kwankwaso to remain in PDP. Wike however prayed that God will help Kwankwaso and also promised to provide logistic support for the Kwankwaso’s campaign in Rivers.

Just a week before Kwankwaso’s visit, Wike had played host to the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi. During Obi’s visit, Wike also promised to provide logistics support for the LP presidential campaigns.

For a person who less than five months ago was a presidential candidate of the PDP, Wike has swung his loyalty baton in every direction. Thus, one can either describe him as the friend of all presidential candidates (except Atiku Abubakar of the PDP) or someone uncertain about the outcomes of the forthcoming 2023 presidential election.

Time will tell what Wike’s endgame is. In the meantime, critics can continue to guess, citing Wike’s fear as the fuel for his seeming indecision.