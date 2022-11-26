Syinix Launches Swallow-Maker

Omolabake Fasogbon

Smart home appliance brand, Syinix Electronics has unveiled new swallow maker to help in preparation of all types of swallow food.

The newest would simplify preparation of swallow food, using a fully automated machine that requires minimal human effort.

The firm stated that the product was a fulfilment of its promise on ‘comfortability and relieved’ life experience.

Speaking at the product launch, Chief Operating Officer of Syinix Nigeria, Justin Liu stated that the swallow maker is the first all-purpose automated swallow food maker in the world.

He said, “Our brand’s vision is to provide African families with reliable products that seek to improve their value of life. It’s in the bid for continuous improvement that the Swallow Maker was birthed to keep improving customers’ lifestyles and putting smiles on their faces through the creation of innovative home appliances with superior quality products.

“We are a high-end home appliance brand with spread to more than 20 countries in Africa and its features of high quality and innovation are becoming increasingly competitive and promising in the African market in recent years.

“Our swallow maker is here to save your time and energy; the machine encourages creative cooking and users can try a combination of ingredients and recipes with no health implications to consumers”.

Liu reiterated that the all-purpose solution would ease the stress of making swallow foods and reduce the time spent in the kitchen with a smarter and cleaner experience.

He stated that the product also boast special features including an automatic intricate food processor that saves time and energy.