Products Counterfeiting Now Issue of Global Security Concern, Dangerous to Humans Experts  

Experts have raised the alarm over growing counterfeiting and trafficking of illicit products in the country, noting that it has become an issue of global security concern which portends serious dangers to humans and animals.

The issue was the focus at a two-day Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) and Innovation in Africa (AfrIPI) Consultative Roundtable on Counterfeiting held at the Eko Hotel in Lagos, recently, where the experts brainstormed on how trafficking of counterfeit and illicit products can be checkmated.

At the forum, Otunba Niyi Adebayo, Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, called for synergy among relevant government agencies in the combat against IPR theft, trafficking of counterfeit and illicit products in the country.

Adebayo, represented at the event by the Chief Registrar Trademarks, Patent and Designs, Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, Stella Ezenduka, lamented that counterfeiting is a global problem.

The minister said that it is an international menace which poses danger to businesses in Nigeria and other parts of the world and to global trade, hence needs the collaborations of all relevant agencies to tackle the menace.

He pointed out that the government alone cannot handle the problem of counterfeiting and illicit products as it’s a cartel with a global connection.

“The Nigerian government, through its regulatory institutions like National Agency for Food and Drug Administration (NAFDAC), the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON), Customs and other institutions and NGOs, are working to combat counterfeiting in Nigeria.

“However, this is a fight that requires collaborative efforts. It cannot be eliminated or tackled through the efforts of one group or region involved in this situation without the agreement and indeed collaboration of others.

“To combat counterfeiting and IPR theft, we must collectively figure out how to deploy anti-counterfeiting solutions that are tough to copy but easy to recognise and verify for the supply chain, merchants and consumers while being cost-effective,” he said.

The minister believes that strong legislation will go a long way in reducing the menace

“To combat counterfeiting and IPR theft, we must collectively figure out how to deploy anti-counterfeiting solutions that are tough to copy but easy to recognise and verify for the supply chain, merchants and consumers while being cost-effective.

“Intellectual property legislation encompassing trademarks, patents, industrial designs or copyright is a primary tool for preventing counterfeiting in Nigeria when such rights are violated. Experience has shown that those who violate Intellectual Property Rights are frequently involved in various related offences and violations in order to advance their illicit activities. As a result, the involvement of numerous government and regulatory bodies and authorities in countering counterfeiting becomes important,” he added.

Also at the AfrIPI Consultative Roundtable on Counterfeiting, Vice President for Africa, Interpol Executive Committee and Head, National Central Bureau (NCB) Abuja, AIG Garba Baba Umar, admitted that counterfeiting and trafficking of illicit products have become a global security concern because of the danger it portends for humans and animals.

AIG Umar, who was represented by DCP Abass Sule, feared that the rate at which manufacturing of counterfeits and trade in illicit products that now floored the market space present a major challenge for the international law enforcement community and a huge risk to global public health and economy.

“As evidence shows, the manufacturing of counterfeit and trafficking of illicit products is a global security concern because of the dangers this portends for humans and animals as such Interpol is uniquely placed to connect stakeholders across the world with the ultimate aim of protecting consumers.

Umar noted that Interpol has always been on its toes working round the clock to burst the cartel which he claimed has global connections and advised on the need to create the right awareness of the risks associated with counterfeiting, IPR theft and illicit products among the public.

“Raise awareness among the general public and governments on the dangers to public health in this area, notably the risks associated with buying illicit products online, in an effort to reduce the demand for such goods and to protect public health.

“It is my intention and aspiration as the Interpol Vice President representing Africa in the Executive Committee to do all that is within my purview to bring about a positive change in this area during my tenure.”