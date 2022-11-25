STL Trustees Clinches Two Prestigous Awards at BAFI 2022

STL Trustees last week in Lagos clinched Trustees Company of the Year Award while its CEO, Funmi Ekundayo, emerged Trustees CEO of the Year at the 2022 BusinessDay Banks and Other Financial Institutions (BAFI) Awards held in Lagos.

Reacting to the two awards, Ekundayo said: “STL Trustees is winning the Trustees Company of the Year Award for the fifth consecutive time, and we are proud of and humbled by this record. We owe this recognition primarily to our clients who continue to support our brand by entrusting their Trusteeship needs into our care; we can never take their unalloyed loyalty for granted. We also appreciate our various stakeholders and partners for their continued support and encouragement. She stated that the company remains firmly focused on its mission of simplifying and marketing customized Trust Solutions that create lasting value for its stakeholders, a mission it will continue to carry out with unparalleled professionalism and cutting-edge innovation.”

BAFI Awards, an initiative of Business Day Newspapers, identify and celebrate organizations, teams, and individuals that have achieved excellence in the delivery of financial services across the banking industry and other financial institutions.

An awards review committee made up of analysts and members of the BusinessDay Research and Intelligence Unit (BRIU) evaluates and selects winners using both quantitative and qualitative parameters.

STL Trustees has been in the business of corporate trusteeship for over three decades and possesses significant transactional experience across different sectors of the economy. The company has remained consistent in its profitability and growth trajectory and has participated as a Trustee in different groundbreaking capital market transactions with novel transactional dynamics some of which include the first infrastructural fund in Nigeria, the first sovereign Sukuk issued in Nigeria by the Federal Government of Nigeria, and the first sub-national Sukuk issued in the Nigeria capital market, to mention a few.