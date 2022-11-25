Dafinone Rally Support for Tinubu, Omo-Agege in Delta

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

Delta Central Senatorial candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC) Olorogun Ede Dafinone has called on electorates to vote for all the candidates of the party from the presidential to the state House of Assembly in next year general elections.

Olorogun Dafinone made the call on Wednesday evening while inaugurating his campaign committee for 2023 election, engaging over seven thousand persons.

Inaugurating the body, the reknown Chartered Accountant charged the team to not only work for him but the party candidates noting that the drive is for all the party candidates to emerge victorious from the House of Assembly position to the president.

“Our campaign structure has engaged over seven thousand people and we have not finished yet. The central management team have over 200 persons, the local government campaign team have over 50 Persons, wards campaign teams are managed by over 400 persons and the unit campaign team have over 6540 persons”, he said.

According to Dafinone “We recognize that the election will be won at the unit. I expect all my campaign teams to work for the victory of the party for all positions” adding that the party have become a formidable party, positioned to take over Delta State come 2023.

The campaign team has Chief Adelabu Bodjor as Director General, Hon. Kevwe Agbroko as the Deputy Director, while Chief Advisers are Hon. Stella Erhuvwoghene Okotete, Chief Mrs. Veronica Ogbuagu, Dr. Rufus Ebegba, Sir Richard Odibo, Dr. Otive Igbuzor, Hon. Francis Waive Hon. Halims Agoda and a host of others.

Spokesperson are Dr. Wilson Omene, Chiet Abel Idigu, Chief Digbame Ubu, Amb. Respect Iwhiwhu, Axel Umukoro (Jogodo), Chief TJ. Onomigbo Okpoko SAN, Chief Godwin Ogbetuo, and Chief Frank Kokori as patrons

Senator Ovie Omo-Agege and the State Chairman of the party, Mr. Omeni Sobotie are Chairman and Co-chairman of the APC state campaign council (Delta Central) and Chief Festus Keyamo (SAN), Chief Paulinus Akpeki, Olorogun Otega Emerhor will serve as Vice Chairmen.

Dafinone who praised the Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege and APC founding father in the state Olorogun Tega Emerhor for their efforts in unifying the party and positioning it stronger.

Speaking at the event, the House Of Rep member representing Ughelli Federal Constituency, Hon Ejiroghene Waive, called on Urhobos to vote for a competent representation, adding that they should not vote for those that will sleep at the Senate.

Delta Central Chairman of the party, Chief Paulinus Akpeki while addressing the campaign committee called on Deltans to vote rightly insisting APC will take over the state next year.

“Today, Omo-Agege sits down and he is comfortable that someone is going to take over from him. Ovie has done well and we are bringing somebody that can step into his shoes”, he said.

Chief Tuesday Onoge and others who spoke called on the Urhobos to get it right this time saying Dafinone is the best person to take over from Ovie Omo-Agege.

The inauguration which took place at Ughelli was attended by hundreds of Party leaders and faithfuls which include the House of Rep member for Ughelli North/South/Udu federal constituency, Hon Ejiroghene Waive, the State party Chairman, Mr. Omeni Sobotie, the state Publicity secretary of the party and a host of others across the state.