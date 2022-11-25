  • Friday, 25th November, 2022

Buhari Mourns Gospel Musician, Sammie Okposo

Nigeria | 19 mins ago

Deji Elumoye in Abuja 

President Muhammadu Buhari has sympathized with family, friends, and professional associates of renowned gospel singer, Sammie Okposo, whose demise on Friday left many in Nigeria and across the world severely shocked.

The President, in a release issued on Friday by his Media Adviser, Femi Adesina, commiserated with the Christian community, particularly Okposo’s colleagues in gospel music and the younger generation, who have over the years identified with his elevating style of praise and worship.

President Buhari noted the unique platform of worship created by Okposo, Okposo Praise Party, his creative contributions to the Nigerian film industry, Nollywood, and the inspiring role he played in grooming talents and mentoring them to stardom.

He prayed for the repose of the musician’s soul, urging the family to find solace in his investments of love.

