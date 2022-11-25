  • Friday, 25th November, 2022

Appeal Court Sets Aside Judgment on APC Guber Candidates for Adamawa, Taraba

Daji Sani in Yola

The Court of Appeal in Yola,  Adamawa State yesterday set  aside the earlier judgement of the Federal High Court in Yola, which had nullified the candidature of Senator Aishatu Binani of the All Progressives Congress  (APC)  as governorship candidate of the APC in the   state. 

However, the Appeal Court also upturned the judgment of the Federal High Court which also nullified Senator Emmanuel Bwacha of the APC to contest the 2023 governorship election in Taraba State.

The three presiding Justices led by Justice Tani Yusuf Hassan, M.O Bolaji and James Abodego set aside the judgment of the Federal High Court in  Yola which earlier nullified the governorship primary elections of the APC declaring that the party has no candidate for the forthcoming elections.

The Appeal Court, while passing its judgment, ordered that the name of Senator Aishatu Dahiru be submitted to the Independent National Electoral  Commission   (INEC) as the substantive candidate of the APC for the 2023   election in Adamawa State.

The Appeal Court also ordered that Senator Emmanuel Bwacha of the APC in  Taraba State whose candidature was equally quashed by the Federal High Court in Yola be reinstated.

The court also directed INEC to include the name of Senator Emmanuel  Bwacha in the governorship list of Taraba State.

