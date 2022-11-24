Verve Partners WellaHealth, to Offer Free Health Benefits Cardholders

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

WellaHealth, a health technology providing access to quality and affordable healthcare to Nigerians has partnered Verve to provide access to quality and affordable healthcare services to Verve cardholders.

Marketing and Communications Lead, Joseph Okoroafor, WellaHealth Technologies in a statement issued yesterday said the partnership was part of the strategy employed by WellaHealth to get more Nigerians covered and reduce out-of-pocket payment for healthcare expenses.

He said: “Today, only three percent of Nigerians are covered by any formal health plan in the country meaning that more Nigerians, over 97 percent, pay from their pocket for health services that could hitherto be covered by a health scheme like WellaHealth’s and save them from unplanned health expenditure.”

Joseph explained that throughout the lifespan of the health technology startup, WellaHealth continues to provide quality health service by using community pharmacies and alternative care pathways as envisioned by the company’s CEO, Dr. Ikpeme Neto.

The Business Development Lead of WellaHealth, Collins Jacobs said the company has an array of different health packages that are readily available to Verve Cardholders and provides subscribers with cover for Malaria Test and Treatment, Treatment for Fever and Pains, Treatment for Cough and Cold, Treatment for Stomach Upsets and Allergies, Blood Pressure and Blood Sugar Checks with access to talk to a doctor 24/7 and much more, as long as the subscriber has an active plan.

“WellaHealth’s partnership with Verve offers a unique opportunity for Verve’s cardholders to be covered by a health plan in line with the National Health Insurance Act that mandates all Nigerians to get a health cover. It is also a testament to the vision of the team at Verve and we are happy WellaHealth is positioned to help them achieve their vision,” he noted.

Also, the Executive Vice President and Group Chief Marketing and Communications Officer, Interswitch Group, Cherry Eromosele said Verve was always on the lookout for paths to give Nigerians the good life, either through seamless and secure payment solutions or through strategic partnerships, such as the one with WellaHealth that ensures that the health of Nigerians are well covered.

He stressed that Verve, Africa’s leading payment card and digital token brand would be offering its cardholders a unique range of WellaHealth’s product offerings and services at a discounted price with great value.

Eromosele said Verve cardholders that purchase one month Basic plan would be granted two additional months of cover for free, with services ranging from; up to five percent discount off medications at select participating Pharmacies Nationwide, Free Malaria Tests, Free BP Screening, Telemedicine and Personalized Health Tips amongst other services.

“At Verve, we continue to seek avenues through which we can serve our customers and Nigerians better and it is our hope that millions of Nigerians take advantage of this opportunity to get medical services at discounted rates under the health scheme provided by WellaHealth,” he added.