Updated: Buhari Names Media Aide, Onochie, as NDDC Chair 

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday asked the Senate to confirm the appointment of his Special Assistant on New Media, Lauretta Onochie, as the substantive Chairman of the Board of the Niger Delta Development Commission.

Buhari’s letter which was read at plenary by the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, also named 14 others as members of the Board.

Lawan said the President appointed Ifeanyi-Onochie from Delta State as the Chairman, representing the South- South geopolitical zone on the board.

He also appointed Chief Samuel Ogbokwu, from Bayelsa State, as the Managing Director, who would serve for a term of two years, in order to complete the term of his predecessor in office.

Other members are, Dimgba Erugba, representing Abia State, Dr. Emem Willcox Wills ( Akwa Ibom), Elder Denyanbofa Dimaro (Bayelsa State), Hon. Orok Duke (Cross River) and Dr. Pius Odudu ( Edo State).

They also included, Engineer Anthony Ekenne, (Imo State), Hon. Gbenga Edema (Ondo State), Elekwachi Dimkpa (Rivers State), Alhaji Mohammed Kabir Abubakar, ( Nasarawa State, representing North-Cenral zone), Alhaji Sadiq Sami Sule – Ikoh ( Kebbi State, North-West) and Prof. Tahir Mamman SAN, (Adamawa State, North-East)

The President also nominated Major-General Charles Airhiavbere (rtd) from Edo State as the (Executive Director, Finance) and Charles Ogunmola, from Ondo State, as the Executive Director, Projects.

Part of the letter read:

“Dear Distinguished Senate President, confirmation of appointments of Chairman and members of the Niger Delta Development Commission.

“In accordance with the provisions of Section 2(2) A of the NDDC Act, Cap N86, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004, I hereby present the underlisted 15 names of nominees as Chairman and members of the NDDC for confirmation by the Senate.

“Copies of their Curriculum Vitae are attached herewith:

“While I hope the request would receive the usual expeditious consideration, and confirmation of the Senate, Please accept the Distinguished Senate President, the assurances of my highest consideration.”

Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege raised a concern that Delta State was not fully represented on the board of the NDDC as read at plenary.

Similarly, Senator Thompson Sekibo from Rivers State noted that the Senate had earlier screened and confirmed in 2020 but the President had not inaugurated the board members up till now.

The Senate President assured Omo-Agege, that the attention of the executive would be drawn to the issue before the parliament would start the screening exercise.

The Senate President said the concerns raised by Sekibo would also be addressed.