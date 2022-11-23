Parents Urged to Support Children Aspiring to Be Fashion Designers

The Creative Director of Qubraz Designs and Fashion Academy, Mrs Yewande Hakeem-Habeeb, has called on parents to support their children that are interested in pursuing a career in fashion design.

She said this in her keynote address at the 2022 Fashion Show held at Greensprings School, Anthony Campus, Lagos.

She described fashion design as a highly rewarding profession with a low barrier to entry; therefore, parents should encourage their children if they show interest in the profession.

The Head of Greensprings Anthony Campus, Mrs Magdalene Okrikri, stated that the annual fashion show was organised to create opportunities for career discovery among students fascinated by the fashion industry.

She said aside from academics, the school would help students discover their talents and make them future-ready.​

The school’s art and design teacher who coordinated the show, Mrs Anuoluwapo Adeyemi, said the show allowed the students to express their creativity.

“The theme of our fashion show this year is ‘High Low #DrivenByStripes’; the theme was inspired by the fact that the High Low style is going out of fashion, so we decided to bring it back in a creative way while incorporating stripe designs,” stated Hakeem-Habeeb.

She said through the show, students learnt about sketching, fabric sourcing, sewing, running a clothing line and working with models. “During the show, we had five clothing lines, with 15 models each, and the event served as an avenue for our students to showcase their creativity with fashion,” she added.