Frank Wants Jonathan to Intervene in PDP Crisis

Udora Orizu in Abuja

Former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Timi Frank, has called on former President Goodluck Jonathan to intervene in the crisis rocking the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Frank who made this plea in a statement issued in Abuja on Sunday also congratulated Jonathan on his birthday and urged him to continue to play his role of mediation for the love of the country.

He urged the former President to do all in his power to make PDP return to power in 2023 “to enable us continue with the trajectory of good governance.”

Frank who is the United Liberation Movement for West Papua (ULMWP) Ambassador to East Africa and Middle East, described Jonathan as a visionary leader whose guidance and direction are truly inspirational and of tremendous blessing to all.

He insisted that it has become imperative for Jonathan to urgently broker peace between the Presidential Candidate of the PDP, Atiku Abubakar and the warring G-5 Governors led by Nyesom Wike, in order to stabilise the party and brighten its chances of winning the 2023 general elections.

According to the Bayelsa-born political activist: “I imlore you to play a leading role to finding a lasting solution to the challenges confronting the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at the moment.

“This is coming against the background that you are seen as a father and a leader to the entire good people of Nigeria.

“Don’t look away when your house is burning. I recognise your statesmanship status and so many Nigerians support that position.

“However, as a father to the entire PDP family, on whose platform you had governed this country and the country which you left about seven years ago has come to be known as the poverty capital of the world.

“I employ you in the spirit of peace and the love of country to intervene and bring the warring factions together to ensure we coast to victory in order to salvage the country come next year.

“Kindly do all that is possible to make PDP return to power to enable us continue with the trajectory of good governance. PDP is the only party that can rescue and unify the country.

“You are a symbol of peace in Africa, let the role being continuously played by you in Africa reflect in Nigeria.

“Nigerians and I have made mistakes and we acknowledge the mistakes. Therefore, we plead with you to find a place in your heart to forgive and forget as life is not devoid of mistakes.

“Our great leader, the symbol of peace in Nigeria in particular and Africa in general, find a place to forgive us all as you celebrate your birthday today.

“Once more, a very big congratulations to you and the entire family. We pray the good Lord will continue to bless and strengthen you in all you do in Jesus’ name. Amen.”