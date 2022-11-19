 EFCC Arrests 18 Suspected “Yahoo- Yahoo Boys” in Ilorin

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Operatives of the Ilorin Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC), yesterday arrested 18 suspected internet fraudsters in a sting operation in Ilorin, the Kwara State Capital.

They are Adeleye Ayodeji, Muhammed Ayub, Odelade Samuel, Sodiq Olanrewaju, Ola Francis, Adeniyi Damilare, Olalekan Samad, Tunde Ayodele, Zubair Buhari and Oladosu Naheem.

Others are Olowokere Jamiu, Lawal Usman, Jamiu Abdulrasaq, Lawal Ahmed, Opeyemi Samuel, Alarape Ahmed, Kolawole Daniel and Ganiyu Taofeek.

A statement issued in Ilorin signed by the Head of Media and Publicity of the anti-corruption agency, Mr. Wilson Uwujaren and made available to journalists said that, “the suspects were smoked out of their hideouts at different locations following credible intelligence on the fraudulent activities of the fraudsters in Ilorin and its environs.

“Specifically, they were arrested at Sobi, Akerebiata and Las Vegas Estate, Asa Dam, Ilorin”.

The statement added, “The suspects, who are mostly in their early 20s, include six students of renowned tertiary institutions in the State, a footballer, Fashion Designer, Bitcoin Dealer, Laundryman and an online gambler among others.

“Upon arrest, five exotic cars, 32 different brands of mobile phones, eight laptops and other incriminating materials were recovered from them”.

The statement therefore said that, the affected suspects will be charged to court upon the conclusion of the ongoing investigations.