Minister Confirms Sack of NYSC DG

The reported removal of the Director-General of the National Youth Service (NYSC), Brigadier-General Mohammed Fadah, has been confirmed by the Minister of Sports and Youth Development, Sunday Dare.

Dare, in the early hours of Friday, responded to a text message inquiry earlier sent to him, confirming the sack of the one-star General.

The Minister had been asked “Honourable Minister, please is it true that the President has approved the sack of the NYSC DG?”

Dare only responded via a text message with just a word, saying “yes”.

Although he refused to speak much on the development, a source within the Presidency had said there were signs Fadah might not last in office, going by reservations expressed by the Minister of Sports and Youth Development about his attitude.

According to the reliable source: “The Minister of Sports and Youth Development had cause to complain about the attitude of the DG to some big men. I knew he was not going to last”.

The former NYSC Boss, it was further gathered, has been instructed to hand over to the most senior official of the Corps, who will run it on acting capacity until a new Director-General is appointed.

Fadah assumed office as NYSC DG in May, 2022.