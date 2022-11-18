House of Rose Recognizes Olajide as Advocate for Gender Equality

Kayode Tokede

The Managing Director, Coca-Cola Nigeria, Alfred Olajide has been recognized as an advocate for gender equality by House of Rose Professional through its 2022 list of male champions for gender equality.

The 2022 Male Champions for Gender Equality list celebrates male executives of global companies who are advocates of women in business and leadership positions and are committed to fostering a more diverse and inclusive workplace.

This recognition comes a few months after Olajide sat as a panelist on the 2022 Africa Online Edition of “Break The Ceiling Touch The Sky”-the success and leadership summit for women, where he spoke on the organization’s Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Strategy.

Olajide who resumed his role as Managing Director at the beginning of 2021, has made it a priority to ensure Coca-Cola Nigeria is a “beacon for diversity and inclusion, as well as a frontrunner in progressive work practices”.

At the 2022 Success and Leadership summit, he spoke about social bias and stereotypes acting as barriers against women in the corporate and entrepreneurial space; the importance of building a gender-balanced workforce; and Coca-Cola’s culture of inclusion.