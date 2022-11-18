Conduct Free, Fair, Credible Elections in 2023, Varsity Don Tasks INEC

Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has been urged to conduct free, fair, transparent and credible elections.

The Vice Chancellor of the Salem University, Professor Alewo Johnson Akubo, gave this advice while addressing newsmen during a press briefing at his office in Lokoja for the fifth convocation ceremony and award for diplomas, first and higher degrees and prizes to the change agents of the institution.

Akubo explained that the theme of the convocation lecture is “Beyond the 2023 General Elections: the Role of the Media in the Democratic Transition,” noted that the choice of this topic was deliberate in view of coming general elections.

He said that “elections all over the world have remained a very plain and transparent means of choosing credible leaders by electorates in the bid to acceptable growth and development of nations.”

Akubo noted that Nigeria as developing nation is at the threshold of making yet another democratic transition with the forthcoming 2023 general elections that must be properly superintended by the most revered umpire, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

He said: “The commission is expected to be committed to bequeathing to this nation free, fair, transparent and credible elections come 2023 for the smooth political transition devoid of doubt violence and crises that could jeopardise the journey of the Fourth Republic that has raised hopes for many Nigerians.”

He pointed out that the guest lecturer would be the former Executive Director of Programmes, Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), Mrs. Reginal Abu, stressing that the lecture would take place at College of Law Auditorium of the Salem University on Thursday, November 24, 2022.

A total of 900 emerging global leaders and change agents are expected to receive awards of certificates, diplomas, first and high degrees during the combined 5th convocation ceremony for 2019 to 2022 sessions.

The vice chancellor added that all courses at the Salem University have been fully accredited.