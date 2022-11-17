Obasanjo, Emefiele, Adesina, Nnaji Nominated for Nigeria Power Sector 2022 Lifetime Achievement Award

•Power minister nominated for trailblazer award

Peter Uzoho



Former President Olusegun Obasanjo; Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele; Executive Director, Sahara Group; Mr. Kola Adesina; and former Minister of Power and Founder of Geometric Power Limited/Aba Power IPP, Prof. Barth Nnaji have been nominated for the Nigeria Power Sector 2022 Lifetime Achievement Awards.

The organisers of the award also nominated the Minister of Power, Mr. Abubakar Aliyu for Nigeria Power Sector Trailblazer award.

In a statement issued last night, the organisers said the inaugural edition of the Nigeria Power Sector Awards and Cocktail event would take place on November 23, 2022, at the Abuja International Conference Centre (AICC).

The power sector awards is a premier event newly-instituted to celebrate organisations and individuals, who have contributed to the improvements, growth, innovation, and progress in the Nigeria Electricity Supply Industry (NESI).

According to the statement, a posthumous award would be presented to a former Chief Executive Officer of the defunct National Electric Power Authority (NEPA) and presidential adviser, late Joseph Oyeyani Makoju.

It said Leadership and Excellence Award in the power sector will be presented to Special Adviser to the President on Infrastructure, Mr. Ahmad Zakari.

However, the nominees for Thermal Power Generation Company of the Year award included NAOC Okpai IPP, Azura Power West Africa, and Transcorp Power (Ughelli Power Station).

The organisers also nominated North South Power Company Limited (Kainji), Mainstream Energy Limited (Jebba), North-South Power Limited (Shiroro) and MABON Dadin-Kowa Hydro Dam

for the Hydroelectric Power Generation Company of the Year.

For the Electricity Distribution Company of the Year category, Ikeja Electric, Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company, Eko Electricity Distribution Company, and Abuja Electricity Distribution Company were nominated.

The Most Gender Diverse Utility Company of the Year has Kaduna Electric, Eko Electricity Distribution Company, Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company, Niger Delta Power Holding Company, and Ikeja Electric as nominees.

For the Gas Supply Company of the Year category, they nominated Axxela Limited, Seplat Plc, Shell Nigeria Gas, Accugas/Savannah Energy, and Nigerian Gas Marketing Company while the Independent Power Producer (Captive) category has the Axxela Limited, Genesis Energy Limited, Viathan Engineering Ltd and Ossiomo IPP Edo State as nominees.

The Metering Company of the Year category has MOJEC International Limited, Protogy Global Services Ltd, Switch Electric Ltd, Sabrud Consortium Nigeria Limited and Conlog Meter Solutions Nigeria as nominees.

According to the organisers of the award, despite challenges, the power sector has achieved some level of growth and improvements across the entire value chain worth celebration in order to motivate the award winners and others to do more.