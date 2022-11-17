Nigeria’s Top Five Leading Betting Companies

Sport betting in Nigeria and, by extension, the whole of Sub-Saharan Africa is huge and, arguably, the fastest-growing gambling vertical. As sports betting continues to grow in Nigeria, betting companies are introducing bonuses to attract players. Nigeria has witnessed a flurry of foreign betting companies as sports betting in Nigeria continues to grow at a sporadic pace. To rank top sport betting firms in Nigeria can be difficult considering the array of betting firms available in Nigeria. In this bold and historical piece, John Bamidele uses clearly discernible factors as a guide to rating betting firms

LEGALITY: To operate a betting firm in Nigeria, your company must obtain an operational licence from the National Lottery Regulatory Commission or the states’ gaming commission.

2. SOFTWARE: The software used by a betting firm will, to a large extent, determine its success in the market. Also referred to as providers, most big betting firms have laboratories where their software is developed. However, if your company can’t afford a laboratory, you need to work with a software provider.

3. PAYMENT: This is one of the critical factors that bettors consider before wagering on any sports betting platform. Bettors consider the speed at which a betting firm pays. Aside from the speed withdrawals are processed, players like using a cash-out tool which enables wagers to cut their losses.

4. BONUSES: Bookmakers offer free bets and different betting bonuses to acquire new customers and retain old ones. Given the competition between bookmakers in Nigeria, nearly all legalised betting firms operating in Nigeria offer different sorts of bonuses, such as free match bet, bet and get, free bet if you lose, multi-step offers, and deposit bonuses are some of the free bets offered to players.

5. VIRTUALS: Virtual games have become extremely popular in Nigeria. Made popular by the leading sports betting brand, Bet9ja, some years ago when the major leagues went on break. Today, no sports betting firm can be successful without including it in its offerings. Virtual has become money-spinning, and some sports betting companies excel at it, placing them among the best betting companies in Nigeria.

6. LIVE STREAMING: Live streaming is a live feed of a sporting event that you can watch via your computer or smartphone. You can watch your favourite sports as they happen. These days online bookies stream events live.

7. ODDS: Depending on the type of bettor you are, odds are what you need to take cognizance of. Betting odds achieve three essential things; they tell you which team is likely to win, and they give you an idea of how many sports books think a favorite would win and what you stand to win betting on one outcome or another. Betting firms like to woo bettors with good odds.

After all is said and done, we have carefully picked five top bookies in Nigeria based on these yardsticks.

1. SPORTYBET NIGERIA (www.sportbet.com)

Sportybet is a leading online sports betting platform in Africa with a presence in six African countries, Nigeria, Tanzania, Ghana, Zambia, Uganda and Kenya. In Nigeria, Sportybet is leading the pack in the online sector. Founded by Sudeep Dalamai Ramnani in 2013, Sportybet is an international sports betting and real-money gaming operator that delivers an omnichannel entertainment experience in regulated emerging markets. Sportybet worked with Nigeria international Nwankwo Kanu (Brand Ambassador) to create a profitable sports betting company. These are some of the factors that stand Sportybet out:

• When it comes to paying winners, Sportybet has the fastest payout in Nigeria. This makes Sportybet a trusted and reliable gaming platform not only in Nigeria but Africa as a whole.

• Sportybet has one of the best welcome bonuses among the bookies in Nigeria. Its 100% bonus on first deposit has endeared it to wagers, and it has helped in the area of acquisition. Sportybet also has a referral programme in which its customers can earn free bet by referring others to sign up. Additionally, when placing several bets and accumulating bonus winnings, the website’s Super Bonus can pay up to 135% of your bet. All these help the betting brand acquire and retain players, which is very important.

• Sportybet has one of the best customer service experience. Its customer service is very responsive and helpful.

2. BETKING: Best Odds in Nigeria. (www.betking.com)

Betking was birthed and launched in Nigeria in February 2018 by Byron Petzer and Adekunle Adeniji, who once worked with Bet9ja. Adekunle Adeniji has since left the company, and he is now the Managing Director of BetBonanza. Betking is the trade name of Blue Lake Ventures Limited, a pan-African sports betting and entertainment business concern. During the official launch of its services in Nigeria, it revealed African football legend Austin ‘Jay-Jay’ Okocha as its brand ambassador. Betking has developed a customised, state-of-the-art platform, offering world-class odds and bonuses, almost instant payouts and attractive agent commissions. The betting brand has expanded its frontiers to Ghana, Kenya and Ethiopia. South African pay TV operator MultiChoice has a 49 per cent stake in Betking.

3. BET9JA: Highest Retail Shops in Nigeria (www.bet9ja.com)

You may be right to call Bet9ja the pride of Nigeria. The sports betting company is no doubt the most popular in Nigeria and the country’s most comprehensive bookmaker. As of 2019, Bet9ja was the second most visited website in Nigeria, just behind Google.com, according to Alexa.com. Bet9ja is known for providing its customers with a safe and secure betting environment. The company has grown in popularity and has become a household name in the country. Its retail shops are spread in all the nooks and crannies of states where gambling is legalized in Nigeria. Established in 2013 by Kunle Soname and Ayo Ojure, Bet9ja is owned by KC Gaming Networks Limited.

Aside from its retail spread, bet9ja is well-known for its wide range of football betting options and electrifying live streaming possibilities. Bet9ja has established the bar for online, mobile and retail greatness in Nigeria by covering all the main games across Europe and the world. Bet9ja accepts Wema Bank, Verve, Zenith bank, Visa, Mastercard and PayCom. Bet9ja has a withdrawal time of 24 banking hours, with a maximum withdrawal of N9,999,999 and a minimum withdrawal of N1000. The company has a range of options for global soccer because it covers major European leagues. Virtual dog racing, horse racing and football are very popular among players on the Bet9ja platform. It’s unarguably the biggest betting firm in Nigeria and, by extension, one of the biggest in Africa.

4. BETWAY: TECHNOLOGY (www.betway.com)

Founded in 2006 with licenses in countries like the United Kingdom, Malta, Italy, Denmark, Spain, Belgium, Germany, Sweden, Mexico, South Africa, Portugal and Ireland, Betway is a private online company that offers several products, including Betway Sportbook, Betway Casino, Betway Vega and Betway Esports. Launched in Nigeria in 2018, it offers some of the greatest services available in the market. With top-of-the-line safety technology, Betway has warmed its way into the heart of Nigerian bettors and is regarded as the best international betting brand.

• Betway comes with the best and most secure technology among international betting brands.

• Betway comes with a wide range of sports and a variety of betting options.

• Betway platform is user-friendly, and it provides an excellent user experience.

• Betway welcome bonus gives 50 per cent of initial deposit when you create an account and make a deposit.

• Live betting is available in virtually all sports that Betway offers.

5. 22bet. Most Extensive Market in Nigeria. (www.22bet.com)

22bet is an international betting brand facilitated in Nigeria by Velex Advisory Group in 2019, though the betting company started in 2007, making it 15 years since it started operating. 22Bet is a one-of-a-kind betting and casino platform that has combined bet services in the betting business. Their cutting-edge technology made hundreds of casino games and many sporting events available. Additionally, the company provides competitive odds and bonuses for betting purposes. Their website design has two dominant colours, white and green, which makes it look like a Nigerian company. 22bet brought expertise, experience, a strong brand and great customer service delivery to the Nigerian market.