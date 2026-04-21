ADC Supporters Protest in Jigawa, Demand INEC’s Recognition of Mark-led Leadership

Ibrahim Shuaibu in Dutse

Members of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) on Tuesday staged a protest at the Jigawa State office of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), demanding recognition of the party’s national leadership led by former Senate President David Mark.

The protesters marched peacefully to the INEC office in Dutse, where they submitted a petition accusing the commission of breaching democratic principles and displaying institutional bias in handling party affairs.

Leading the protest, Jigawa ADC Youth Leader Manniru Aminu said INEC lacks the constitutional authority to interpret court rulings, arguing that such responsibility rests solely with the judiciary.

“INEC does not have the constitutional power to interpret court rulings. That responsibility lies with the judiciary,” Aminu said.

He maintained that the Mark-led leadership remains the only constitutionally recognized authority of the party, describing the commission’s actions as a threat to democratic governance and political neutrality.

The group called for the immediate restoration of the ADC leadership on INEC’s official portal, as well as a public apology to Nigerians and accountability from the commission.

Aminu also urged that the INEC chairman resign or be removed over what the group described as unconstitutional actions.

Ibrahim Idris, INEC’s administrative secretary in Jigawa State, received the protesters at the commission’s state headquarters and said their complaints would be forwarded to the national office for consideration.

He declined further comment, saying only that the petition would be transmitted.

The protest underscores growing concerns over party leadership disputes and the role of INEC in maintaining public trust in Nigeria’s democratic process.