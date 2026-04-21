Otukpo Kidnapping: Police Rescue Victims, Apprehend Suspects

Linus Aleke in Abuja

All victims abducted during the Otukpo kidnapping incident involving passengers of a Benue Links bus on April 15, 2026 have been safely rescued, following a coordinated operation by the Nigeria Police Force.

Acting on credible intelligence, operatives of the Benue State Police Command carried out targeted clearance operations across the Amla Forest corridor and neighbouring areas believed to harbour the kidnappers.

The sustained offensive led to the successful recovery of the remaining 13 victims, including eight students travelling to Otukpo to sit for their UTME examinations. With this development, all 18 passengers initially taken have now been accounted for.

According to a statement by the Force Public Relations Officer, DCP Anthony Placid, all rescued individuals have undergone medical assessments and are in stable condition.

“Arrangements are underway for their safe reunion with family members after routine debriefing.

During the operation, seven suspects were arrested, three of whom have been confirmed as members of the kidnapping syndicate.

“Police authorities disclosed that investigations are ongoing to track down other accomplices and dismantle the broader criminal network responsible for the attack. The arrested suspects remain in custody and are being interrogated in line with legal procedures,” the statement revealed.

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Olatunji Disu, commended the officers involved for their professionalism and courage.

He further directed the intensification of security operations across the Otukpo axis to prevent a recurrence and reassure residents of their safety.

The police leadership also reiterated its commitment to protecting lives and property nationwide, urging citizens to continue providing timely and credible information to support security efforts.

In a another development, the IGP has approved a comprehensive restructuring of the Police Monitoring Unit as part of ongoing reforms within the Force.

The overhaul is aimed at improving operational efficiency, strengthening internal oversight, and reinforcing discipline among personnel.

According to DCP Placid, the restructuring became necessary to address existing gaps, refocus the unit on its core responsibilities, and enhance its role as an effective accountability mechanism.

Under the new framework, the unit has been streamlined to support proactive monitoring, intelligence-led inspections, and real-time oversight of police activities across commands, formations, and departments.

The reform also aligns investigative and supervisory functions with broader institutional goals.

As part of the changes, Deputy Commissioner of Police Aliyu Abubakar has been appointed to lead the restructured Monitoring Unit.

He previously served at the State Criminal Investigation Department in both the FCT and Rivers State Police Commands, where he contributed to several high-profile investigations and operational improvements.

His experience in modernising investigative processes and promoting community-focused policing is expected to strengthen the unit’s effectiveness.

The IGP emphasised that the reform is designed to entrench professionalism, transparency and accountability within the Force.

He noted that the monitoring unit will play a pivotal role in identifying operational shortcomings, enforcing standards, and ensuring compliance across all levels.

The Nigeria Police Force reaffirmed its commitment to sustained institutional reforms and the delivery of a more accountable, professional and citizen-focused policing system.