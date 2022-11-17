Nigeria, Japan to Partner on Development of Startups

Oghenevwede Ohwovoriole in Abuja

The federal government and the Japanese government are working on a partnership that will enable Japanese tech companies to assist Nigeria startups, the Japanese Ambassador to Nigeria, Matsunaga Kazuyoshi has said.

He disclosed this in Abuja at the opening ceremony of the Northeast Startups training program organised to support startups based in the north east region.

The training was organised by Nigeria Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) and supported by the Japan International Cooperate Agency (JAICA).

Kazuyoshi said the Japanese government it will stimulate its indigenous innovative ICT companies to partner with small and medium businesses and innovators in Nigeria to solve socioeconomic challenges.

“There are many companies in Japan that have excellent technology and are eager to work with you to solve social problems in the North States and throughout Nigeria. The Government of Japan, like other governments and international organisations, that are providing humanitarian assistance to the northeast through emergency grants and aids. The government of Japan shared the same aspiration at the start of entrepreneurs operating in the Northfield, “he said.

The Director General of NITDA, Kashifu Abdullahi in his opening speech said government would work with all relevant stakeholders to create an enabling environment for innovations and startups to grow.

Represented by the National Co-ordinator of the Office of the National Digital Information Centre (ONDI), Yakubu Musa, he said the workshop was meant to boost market driven digital enterprises while making Nigeria a viable market for the global ICT sector.

According to him, “This we shall do by working with relevant stakeholders to create the enabling environment for the youth, because teaching about 60% of our population to continuously innovate and achieve their dreams of turning their innovative ideas into thriving enterprises.”