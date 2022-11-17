Niger Gets New Resident Electoral Commissioner

By Laleye Dipo in Minna

The federal government has appointed Alhaji Ahmad Yushau Garki as the new Resident Electoral Commissioner(REC) for Niger State Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Garki, who has already assumed duty in Minna, was until his appointment, a staff in the bilateral relations department of the Federal Ministry of Defence.

He replaced Professor Sam Egwu, who had been posted to Makurdi, Benue State as the REC.

The Head of Voter Education and Publicity of INEC in Minna, Mr. Arthur Adzape, in a statement made available to journalists yesterday said the new commissioner was born on May 25, 1969, in Garki village, Abuja.

According to Adzape, the REC attended Government Day Secondary School, Suleja, after which he proceeded to Usman Dan Fodio University Sokoto, where he obtained a bachelor’s degree in Political Science in 1997.

Garki is married with children.