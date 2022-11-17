  • Wednesday, 16th November, 2022

Israel Adesanya Arrested over Metal Knuckles

Sport | 14 mins ago

Israel Adesanya was arrested Wednesday afternoon for criminal possession of a weapon at JFK airport in NYC, after the UFC superstar was allegedly busted while going through security with metal knuckles.

The arrest was made by the Port Authority Police Department near the TSA screening area near the American Airlines terminal around 1:57 PM.

Brass knuckles are illegal (class A misdemeanor) in the state of New York. It’s also illegal to carry them on your person or in your carry-on bag. It’s unclear where the alleged brass knuckles were stored.

It’s unclear if cops will issue Adesanya a Desk Appearance Ticket or if he’ll remain in custody.

Izzy, despite losing his belt to rival Alex Pereira during the main event at UFC 281 on Saturday at Madison Square Garden, is one of the best and most popular UFC fighters in the entire world, with Saturday’s loss just the 2nd in his MMA career.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.