2023: EU Says 80% of Activities Will Be on Gender Inclusion

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja



In closing gender gaps and ensuring that women, girls and others with vulnerabilities are carried along in all sectors of the economy, the European Union (EU) has revealed that 80 per cent of its programmes would contribute towards gender empowerment in Nigeria.

Similarly, the United States government has pledged to work with local non-governmental organisations towards ensuring that women and girls are protected from all forms of violence in the forthcoming 2023 general elections.

Speaking at the first Gender Inclusion Summit with the theme: “Connecting the dots for a gender inclusive society,” which was organised by the Policy Innovation Centre and the Nigeria Economic Summit Group, the Deputy Head of the EU to Nigeria, Alexandre Borges- Gomes, said allowing women and girls to fulfil their potentials was servicing two- third of the entire population.

He said killing of stereotypes often disguised as culture was what society must keep an eye on, as the EU had concluded plans in working towards ending sexual and gender-based violence, equal participation and leadership for women, educating girls and empowering women among others.

“Less than 50 per cent of women have paid jobs as of 2021 as against 76 per cent for the men. In 2025, 80 per cent of EU activities should contribute to gender empowerment. The EU is working towards ending sexual and gender-based violence, educating girls and empowering women.

“In gender inequality, Nigeria is amongst the highest in the world with a position of 139 out of 149. It is yet to reach it potential in harnessing the potential of women and girls.”

In her keynote address, the US ambassador to Nigeria, Mary Beth Leonard, said come 2030, the vision would be to see that Nigeria has made sustainable progress in SDG 2,3 and 5.

She said so far, statistics showed that women were 22 per cent less than men in the labour force and with gender norms shifting with women at 47.9 and 59.6 per cent for women and men respectively.

In terms of school participation, Leonard said 58 per cent of girls were in school as against 74 per cent for boys and regretted that that many of the girls leave schools without completion.

To stem the tide, she stressed the need to boost girls’ interest and participation in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) in order to advance their career and fulfil their dreams, thereby becoming role models for younger girls and women.

“Women participation in politics is essential and Nigeria sets the tone for the rest of the continent. Representation of wen is poor with only 4 percent in elective positions. We will work with local NGOs to protect women and girls from violence during the elections,” she said.