DHQ Declares 19 Terrorists Wanted, Places N5million Bounty

Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja



The Defence Headquarters (DHQ), yesterday, declared 19 terrorists wanted and placed a N5 million bounty on each of them.

A poster released in Abuja by the Director, Defence Information, Maj Gen Jimmy Akpor, said the notorious terrorists had terrorised Katsina, Sokoto and Zamfara States.

The information on the poster said, the N5 million cash reward was for anyone, who could provide information that could lead to arrest of one wanted terrorist.

The wanted terrorists included Sani Dangote, who hails from Dumbarum Village in Zurmi Local Government Area (LGA) of Zamfara; Bello Turji Gudda from Fakai in Zamfara; Leko from Mozoj Village in Mutazu LGA of Katsina State; and Dogo Nahali from Yar Tsamiyar Village in Kankara LGA of Katsina State.

Others were Halilu Sububu from Sububu Village in Maradun LGA of Zamfara; Nagona, from Angwan Galadima in Isa LGA of Sokoto State; Nasanda from Kwashabawa Village in Zurmi LGA of Zamara; Isiya Kwashen Garwa from Kamfanin Daudawa Village of Faskari in Katsina State and Ali Kachalla, aka Ali Kawaje, from Kuyambara Village in Dansadau Maru of Zamfara.

Also on the list were Abu Radde from Varanda Village in Batsari LGA of Katsina State; Dan-Da from Varanda Village in Batsari LGA of Katsina; Sani Gurgu also from Varanda Village in Batsari LGA of Katsina; Umaru Dan Nigeria, from RAFI Village in Mada District of Gusau; Alhaji Ado Aliero from Yankuzo Village in Tsafe LGA of Zamfara; Monore from Yantumaki Village in Dan LGA, and Katsina State; Gwaska Dankarami from Shamushele Village in Zuri LGA of Zamfara.

The terrorists being wanted further included Baleri, from Shinkafi LGA of Zamfara; Mamudu Tainange from Varanda Village in Batsari LGA of Katsina State and Nagala from Maru LGA of Zamfara.

Military authorities urged anyone with any information on them to call 09135904467.