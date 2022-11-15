  • Tuesday, 15th November, 2022

Buhari Flays Heinous Killing of Traditional Ruler, 2 Others in Imo

*Orders thorough investigation by security agencies

Deji Elumoye in Abuja 

President Muhammadu Buhari has condemned the heinous killing of the traditional ruler of the Obudi-Agwa community in Oguta Local Government Area of Imo State, Eze Ignatius Asor and two other people.

The traditional ruler was said to have been killed in his Palace alongside two of his guests by unknown gunmen on Sunday evening.

The President, in a release issued on Tuesday by his spokesman, Mallam Garba Shehu, directed security agencies in the State to thoroughly investigate the dastardly act and ensure that the perpetrators face the full wrath of the law.

While commiserating with family, friends, the Obudi-Agwa community, as well as all those affected by the attacks, the President prayed for the speedy recovery of those injured.

President Buhari acknowledged the spirited efforts by the Imo State Government at improving the security situation and encourages all Imo residents and citizens to robustly support the collective efforts of state actors and members of the local community to keep everyone safe.  

