APC Group Alleges PDP Plans to Produce  National Assembly Clerk, as Ojo Bows out

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The APC Alliance for Good Governance has urged the National Assembly Service Commission (NASC) to follow due process in the appointment of a new a Clerk of the National Assembly (CNA).

The appeal came just as the outgoing CNA, Olatunde Ojo, begins his three month Pre-retirement Leave Today (Monday).

Assistant National Coordinator of the group, Sani Liman made the call in a statement in Abuja.

The APC Alliance for Good Governance alleged that the PDP was currently orchestrating plans to install Ojo’s successor.

THISDAY had reported that a serving governor was allegedly pushing for the appointment of his kinsman as the next CNA.

The plans according to sources was to appoint the current Secretary of the Finance and Accounts Department, Sanni Magaji Tambuwal, as the new Clerk.

His proposed appointment was said to be currently being masterminded by a sitting Governor, and the outgoing Clerk.

A source had said, “Tambuwal is a core finance staff member whose role it is to oversee the management of funds, and he lacks the necessary skill set to competently run the office of the clerk to the National Assembly.

“The outgoing clerk, Ojo, is also not from the legislative cadre, and he has since his appointment as Clerk to the National Assembly, proven to be a wrong choice. Under him, the commission has gone backwards.”

Liman said the plan would also alter an age-long tradition of seniority in the appointment of functional officers for the Assembly.

He said: “For the avoidance of doubt, the APC Alliance for Good Governance is not interested in taking sides but will always insist on due process and that the most senior and qualified candidate be appointed without further delay.

“We are aware that a colossal amount of money running into billions of Naira has been earmarked to fight the battle

“For fairness, posterity and in the best interest of APC, the leadership of the National Assembly should insist that commissioners and the Chairman, NASC do the right thing by following Civil Service due process of career path, progression and seniority.

“They should desist from manipulated political appointments of Clerks and Secretaries.

“For the sake of the commission’s institutional reputation and integrity of commissioners and the chairman, statutory processes should be allowed to take its natural course.

“And history will continue to remember the current commission’s administration for good.”